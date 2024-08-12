North Area Meals On Wheels Inc. (NAMOW) announced Randy LaManche has joined the organization as executive director.

LaManche previously with PEACE Inc. as food service director for over 20 years, brings extensive non-profit experience in operations, commercial food service, community outreach and leadership.

He will be involved in all aspects of the management and growth of NAMOW as well as contributing to the nutritional needs of the community.

NAMOW celebrates more than 50 years of serving the nutritional needs of senior and disabled adults in their homes.

Over 120,000 meals are served a year with 300 volunteers who prepare food and deliver meals. The service area includes Cicero, North Syracuse, Liverpool, Mattydale, Brewerton, Clay, Bridgeport, Baldwinsville and beyond.

For more information visit namow.org.