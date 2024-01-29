CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., Carl Stearns, treasurer of Cazenovia Heritage, will present “Windows of Cazenovia, Through the Years” at the Cazenovia Public Library.

Stearns is a retired partner and a founder of the Syracuse-based firm Crawford & Stearns, Architects and Preservation Planners.

His presentation will explore what windows have to say about Cazenovia’s old houses.

“From 12 pane to single, and with myriad configurations in between, this illustrated presentation will look through the magical lens of glass at the historic architectural expressions of windows,” said Stearns. “Early, Victorian and 20th Century campaigns at perfecting window glass were evident, but they also planted the seeds for the Revival Styles, which included returns to Classical, Renaissance, and Colonial-inspired façade designs. Once more, the old saying, ‘What goes around comes around,’ is shown to be relevant.”

Stearns received a bachelor of architecture degree from Cornell University and completed graduate work in 1977 at what was then Cornell’s new preservation planning program.

He was the first registered architect to be hired by the New York State Historic Preservation Office.

He was also a founder of Adirondack Architectural Heritage, the nonprofit historic preservation organization for NYS’s Adirondack region that undertook a massive campaign in the 1990s to save Camp Santanoni, one of the earliest examples of an Adirondack Great Camp.

Throughout the years, Stearns has provided specialized services for historic preservation projects across NY and technical assistance to numerous properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These projects have included restorations for non-profits, municipalities, houses, churches, and barns.

Stearns continues to provide his architectural expertise to local community preservation projects.

Established in 2021, Cazenovia Heritage is a community organization that seeks to conserve the area’s cultural resources, including the historic architecture, neighborhoods, sites, and objects that contribute to Cazenovia’s unique sense of place and character.

The Feb. 3 presentation is the first of Cazenovia Heritage’s 2024 program line-up, which also features presentations titled “A New Old House,” “The Smith Tavern, Landmark of New Woodstock,” “The Architecture of Barns,” “For the Horses: Equestrian Comforts,” and “Umbrecht Houses in Cazenovia,” as well as a walking tour exploring the architecture of lower Fenner and Albany streets and a self-guided tour of barns.

All programs are free and open to the public.

The 2024 schedule is available at cazheritage.org/programs.

As each event approaches, check the Cazenovia Heritage homepage under “Announcements” for the specific date, time, and location.