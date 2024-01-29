Lynn P. “Dooner” Vanderworken, 77, of Fenner, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. He was born July 30, 1946, in Syracuse to Clayton and Geraldine Vanderworken and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School Class of 1964. Lynn was a well-respected, lifelong dairy farmer and the owner of Vanderworken Farm. He was a member of the New York State Farm Bureau and the Antique Tractor Club. Lynn was known as a simple dependable man and a fan of John Deere farm equipment. In 1991 he received the Dairy of Distinction Award from the State of New York.

He is survived by his companion of eight years, Audrey Seamans of Fenner; three step-daughters, Patricia (Gaylord) Wilkinson of Cazenovia, Diane (Chris) Feuerhern of Cuyler and Aleisha (Lawrence Grant) Wilson of Cortland; his close friends, Vic McCormick of Cazenovia, Danny Beeman and Tom Strack of Fenner; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lynn was predeceased by his companion, Arrow Hoag. Lynn is also survived by Aarow’s children Douglas, Chrissy, and her grandchildren as well as his pet goose, Oscar.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Contributions in Lynn’s name may be made to HumaneCNY online at www.humanecny.org. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.