TOWN OF SALINA – Community center named in honor of fallen county sheriff, Syracuse police officer

On Monday, July 22, Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro was joined by the families of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Department Officer Michael Jensen to unveil the new name of the Town of Salina Community Center as the Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center.

Hoosock, 37, and Jensen, 29, were both killed in a shooting on April 14 outside of a residence in Salina. The shooter was also killed in the gunfight.

“Like many in our community, I remember the night of April 14th vividly,” Paro said. “It was a night that struck terror in the hearts of a neighborhood and forever changed the trajectory of the Hoosock and Jensen families.”

“That night, we saw what true heroism looked like,” he said. “The pain felt by the Hoosock and Jensen families will never truly wane, but neither will the gratitude that residents of the Town of Salina have for these brave men. They gave the ultimate sacrifice and laid down their lives for residents of a community who they very well may never have met.”

Paro said that “nothing could ever bring back the lives of these men, but it is my honor as town Supervisor in Salina to commemorate their heroism and honor their sacrifice with the dedication of our new community center. This building will carry the names of our heroes for decades to come, and generations will learn about Lt. Hoosock and Officer Jensen.’”

Also in attendance at the center, to be located at 2601 Brewerton Road in Mattydale, was Blue Lives Matter NYC Co-Founder Joseph Imperatrice.