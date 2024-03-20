NYS FAIRGROUNDS – Central New Yorkers: Get ready to raise your glasses and toast to the return of the Wildcat Sports Pub CNY Brewfest.

On March 22 and 23, beer aficionados from across the region will converge at the New York State Fairgrounds for a night and day filled with hops, barley and camaraderie.

The CNY Brewfest, now in its 27th year, continues its tradition of showcasing the finest craft beers from local and regional breweries. With an impressive lineup of over 100 breweries set to participate, attendees can expect a tantalizing array of brews to satisfy every palate, from crisp lagers to bold IPAs and everything in between.

In addition to the stellar selection of craft beers, the CNY Brewfest will feature live music performances, delectable food options from local vendors and exciting activities to keep the atmosphere buzzing throughout the event.

Whether you’re a seasoned beer connoisseur or just discovering the world of craft brewing, the CNY Brewfest offers something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the CNY Brewfest for another year of celebrating the craft beer community and showcasing the incredible talent of our local breweries,” said Galaxy Media Chief Operating Officer Carrie Wojtaszek. “This event is not just about enjoying great beer; it’s about coming together as a community and sharing in the love of craft brewing.”

Tickets for the CNY Brewfest are available for purchase online at cnybrewfest.com, with options for general admission and VIP packages for those looking to elevate their experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cnybrewfest.com or follow them on Facebook at @cnybrewfest.