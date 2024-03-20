LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Melissa Harrington, 47, a kindergarten teacher at Elmcrest Elementary School was arrested March 12 and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person, a class E felony.

The arrest made by Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies, was based on an incident that occurred in December 2023, in which Harrington allegedly kicked a 5-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s public information officer, Sgt. Thomas Newton.

Harrington was issued an appearance ticket by deputies and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Clay Court on March 26. The minimum jail sentence for someone convicted of a class E felony is one year, and the maximum sentence is five years.

Harrington has worked for the district since 2008.

Onondaga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Woodfork said Harrington is accused of kicking a student several times on school property. Woodfork also maintained that there were witnesses to that alleged abuse. Allegations of abuse against three other students are still under investigation.

In mid-February, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told reporters that his office was investigating four incidents each involving a different student, who were either shoved, pushed or grabbed. Meanwhile, the teacher under suspicion was suspended from the school.

On Feb. 16, an email from LCSD Superintendent Daniel Henner announced that Elmcrest principal Daphne Valentine had been replaced. Sources indicated that she was being let go due to possible failures to properly report the incidents.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen personal reasons, Mrs. Valentine will no longer be able to return to Elmcrest Elementary,” Henner wrote. “In light of this transition, I am pleased to announce that Robert Mackey will be stepping in as the interim principal at Elmcrest Elementary for the remainder of the school year, through June 2024.”

Henner also indicated that the district is cooperating with the DA and sheriff’s office as the investigation continues.

“Our paramount goal is to ensure the safety of our students and staff every day,” the superintenant wrote, “and we want to assure you that the district will continue to take appropriate steps throughout this process.”

From the superintendent

Below is the complete letter from Henner addressing this matter.

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to address a development that was made public concerning the investigations into allegations of misconduct at Elmcrest Elementary School. We have been notified that an arrest has been made due to allegations of misconduct that are deeply concerning to us all.

As the Superintendent, let me be clear and unequivocal to our parents and to our school community: the safety and well-being of our students and staff are the District’s absolute number one priority. The news of this arrest is profoundly disappointing and the purported conduct that formed the basis of this arrest, if true, is completely antithetical to the values and ethics we uphold in our school community. We understand the gravity of this situation and share in the sentiment of unease and distress that these events have inevitably wrought in our school community.

With the above in mind, please understand that the District has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with law enforcement officials as they continue in the course of their investigation. The one piece of information that we can confirm in this matter is that the initial referral to law enforcement of the allegations in this case was made by the District’s central office administration as soon as the allegations were discovered and brought to the District’s attention in accordance with our legal duties and obligations under New York State Law. However, as a district, we are also required by law to conduct our own review as an employment matter. Rest assured, the District will take appropriate actions in alignment with our policies and procedures as allowed under the law.

As we review and process this most recent information, we also must be mindful of the legal and professional protocols in place that bind the District’s actions and its ability to publicly comment on such matters. Regardless of the law enforcement actions in this case, this matter is also a personnel and employment issue for the District. As such, the District is legally prevented from publicly commenting on any of the specifics of this matter at this time in light of the privacy and due process rights of every individual involved, student and employee, as well as with regards to the integrity of the ongoing legal investigations. We must allow for due process to take its course without any regards to speculation, rumor, innuendo, or premature judgment.

Further, as a District, we have already taken steps to ensure that our students’ education and school activities continue in a safe and supportive environment. Additionally, we have ensured that support services are available to any student or staff member who may need assistance during this challenging time. Please reach out to your child’s counselor or principal should specific needs arise.

In closing, I want to reassure you that we remain steadfastly committed to continuing to maintain a safe learning environment for our students to grow and flourish. I ask for your cooperation, patience, and understanding as we continue to navigate this extremely complex situation. We deeply appreciate the trust you place in all of us to educate and safeguard your children. We will keep you informed of any major developments to the extent we can while respecting the confidentiality required in such matters.

Thank you for your continued support as we work together to uphold the standards that define the Liverpool CSD.