VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Veteran musicians Rick Montalbano Sr. and his lovely wife, Julie Falatico, are working with drummer Dean Blask in a group they call Julie & Rick’s Jazz Asylum.

This ultra-hip trio will take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Persimmons Restaurant at Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina along the banks of the scenic Seneca River at 3536 Timber Banks Parkway in Baldwinsville.

The Persimmons is continuing its popular Tuesday-night jazz series presented by CNY Jazz Central.

For many decades, Montalbano has been recognized as the area’s best pianist and organist, while Falatico has blossomed over the past 20 years as one of Central NY’s most gifted singers.

Over the years, Montalbano has worked with major musicians such as Lou Rawls, Jane Monheit, Chuck Mangione, Carmen Caramanica and Jaco Pastorious. He served as musical director at Three Rivers Inn and later at Turning Stone Casino. A member of the CNY Jazz Orchestra, Montalbano has been featured performer at the Savoy Restaurant in Rome, NY, for more than 30 years.

Falatico recorded her debut album, “Taking a Chance on Love,” in 2008 with a band led by B’ville bassist Matt Vacanti.

On that impressive disc, she tenderly interprets the work of American songwriters Hoagy Carmichael, Cole Porter and George Gershwin. But nowadays with the Jazz Asylum she gives voice to material ranging from standards to The Beatles, from Sergio Mendes & Brazil ’66 to Little Anthony and the Imperials.

“We also do some Bacharach,” she said, “including songs which Dionne Warwick sang, such as ‘Walk on By’ and ‘I Say a Little Prayer for You.’”

Although they call their combo the Jazz Asylum, the moniker has more to do with silliness than insanity.

“We call ourselves the Jazz Asylum because at shows we kid around a lot with each other and with the audience,” Julie explained. “We get silly, depending on the room and vibe of course.”

Julie and Rick dig the vibe at Timber Banks.

“We love the ambiance at Persimmons and find the diners really listen to the performers there,” Julie said. “After finishing their dinner, some diners will sit near the band on the cozy couches and stay with us.”

Admission is free at Timber Banks, but reservations are strongly suggested; [email protected]; 315-635-8800.

The jazz series continues on April 2 with Vanessa Vacanti & The Jazz Mafia. The series continues every Tuesday through May 21.