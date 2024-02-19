BREWERTON – A beacon of hope and empowerment has been lit in the Cicero and Brewerton area with the official chartering of the new Zonta Club of Brewerton – Friends For Equality on Dec. 31, 2023.

This dynamic group joins Zonta International, a leading global organization advocating for the rights and advancement of women and girls worldwide.

A charter celebration is planned for March, Women’s History Month.

The Zonta Club of Brewerton – Friends For Equality brings together diverse voices and talents united by a common mission: to create a world where women and girls reach their full potential.

Through service projects, fundraising initiatives and advocacy efforts, the club will address critical local needs and contribute to Zonta International’s global programs which focus on economic empowerment, education, healthcare and ending violence against women.

The Brewerton club fosters friendships and a caring spirit of support among club members and values mentoring the next generation.

They plan to support community teens of all genders.

The club will bestow a monetary award each year to a teen demonstrating leadership and providing community or school service.

They will also support the education of women and girls in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“From local action to global impact: Our Zonta members are busy, but they take time each month to empower women; they are changing lives,” said club President Amanda Monette. “This dedication to helping others, without personal gain, is truly inspiring.”

The chartering of the Zonta Club of Brewerton – Friends For Equality is a testament to the growing momentum of the Zonta movement in New York and around the world.

With dedication and a collaborative spirit, this club is poised to make a significant impact in the community and beyond.

“It is a joy to help people add their voice to the 70 Zonta clubs now forming in districts around the world this biennium,” said Zonta International Global Membership Committee Chair Theresa Harris. “As a Cicero resident, I am especially delighted to have the transformative power of Zonta’s work begun in my own community.”

Zonta Membership is open to all people who share a passion for making a difference.

The club welcomes members from all walks of life, ages, abilities, professions, and backgrounds to join and contribute their unique talents and perspectives. Learn more about the club and membership opportunities at ZontaDistrict2.org/Brewerton

About Zonta International

Zonta International, founded 104 years ago in Buffalo, is a global service organization of people working to build a better world for women and girls.

With more than 25,000 members in 65 countries, Zonta International is a powerful force for change.