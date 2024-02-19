Salina Town Supervisor Nick Paro has won the support of two separate Republican Party county committees which endorsed his candidacy in the 50th District State Senate election.

The 50th’s current senator, Democrat John Mannion of Geddes, has decided not to seek a third term. Instead, he’s running for Congress against incumbent Republican Brandon Williams.

On Jan. 24, Paro was unanimously endorsed by the Oswego County Republican Committee at Thunder Island in Fulton.

The motion to back Paro was made by Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup and seconded by Granby GOP Chairwoman Lori Blackburn.

Then, on Feb. 9, more than 150 local Republicans gathered at Driver’s Village in Cicero as the Onondaga County GOP Committee unanimously endorsed the 32-year-old Salina supervisor.

That motion was made by the county legislature’s youngest Republican legislator, Cody Kelly of District 14, and seconded by Geddes GOP Chairman Mike Todd.

Paro spoke briefly, thanking outgoing Chairwoman Benedicte Doran for her service to the committee, and dedicating his candidacy to the late Salina GOP Chairman Bill Tassone who died July 30 last year.

“Friday night was the culmination of so much hard work towards a cause greater than any one person,” Paro said, “but I would be remiss not to dedicate our unanimous endorsement by the Onondaga County Republicans to my late friend and mentor, Bill Tassone. Together, we will honor his memory with a victory on election night.”

Two Democrats are also running for Mannion’s state senate seat.

Former Oswego County legislator Tom Drumm and Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan are facing off in the June 25 primary election.

The 50th District includes the towns of Clay, Cicero, Camillus, Manlius, DeWitt, Geddes and Salina as well as the cities of Fulton and Oswego.