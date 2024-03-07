In keeping with the Eagle Newspaper policy of not running election related letters in the print edition the week prior to an election, we will not be running any election related letters in the print issue of March 13. Below is a collection of all election related letters for the Eagle Bulletin including endorsements and opinions on moving election dates. Any other letters received relating to elections will be added here as time allows.

Board has implemented many new programs

To the editor:

In a recent letter to the editor the Cleary’s they wrote about how the village board and administration have been in office too long and change is needed. The village of Fayetteville board of trustees has been first to implement many new programs and projects that have helped the quality of life of the residents as well as saving thousands of taxpayers hard earned money. The board approves all programs, grants, laws, ideas for the village and its residents. Deputy Mayor Small, Trustee Kinsella and Trustee Rice have been on the front lines of delivering services to the residents in our village, Fayetteville was the first community to start the deer culling program, first community to start using Salt Brine saving thousands of dollars while helping the environment, first to start using BOCES for IT services like the schools use, first community to become safe routes to school, a sidewalk program that works with local police and school to ensure kids have safe access to walk to school. First community in Onondaga county to start food scrap program, first village to have mountain bike trails and a dog park at Duguid park, not to mention they approved converting a contaminated DOT garage site into Canal landing park in lower village enjoyed by thousands of people each year. They joined with the village of Minoa in using a consortium to purchase health insurance with the help of Tompkins County. The board approved a referendum vote on the new marijuana law that passed last year, only government in the town that let the people decide vs the board making the decision for them. This board has approved over $7 million in grants, saving our taxpayers while enhancing our quality of life. These grants and projects are more new programs than any other village in Onondaga County, how, through hard work, leadership, and working together for the common good of the people they serve. Strong service and experience have proven to work in our village. Please support Deputy Small, Trustee Kinsella and Trustee Rice, let’s keep our village forward thinking while preserving our past.

Mark Olson

The right candidate

To the editor:

I started a tiny nonprofit in 1998 after the death of my daughter and nervously entered a world in which I had no previous experience. I was gratified to be invited to join a very illustrious group of executive directors, presidents and CEOs of organizations like the United Way and Catholic Charities called the Human Services Leadership Council. This group of leaders was, in turn, led by Sara Wall-Bollinger, a quiet dynamo of intelligence, energy and calm. Sara was and is the kind of person who listens intently, asks great questions, and leads by example every inch of the way. Leading a group of leaders who are used to being in charge was no easy task, but Sara handled it with grace.

As candidate for mayor of Fayetteville, her years of experience in leadership, both professionally and as a long-time community servant, will stand her in good stead. I have always found her to be responsive, intelligent and fair. Let’s elect a leader of leaders, one who will share her experience and knowledge with our village and continue to move us forward, as she has always done.

Janice Grieshaber Geddes Executive Director, retired

The Jenna Foundation

Support for Small

To the editor:

I am writing to endorse Mr. Michael Small for Fayetteville mayor.

He is a unique individual with over twenty years experience as trustee.

Mike is no stranger to being accessible to residents with his regular job as manager of the three Schepp Family Funeral Homes.

But being a mayor is a more important use of his varied talents.

He is always available to listen to residents and help them with their concerns.

Mike has lived here his whole life and has a passion for helping others.

He knows the workings of village government and is very dedicated to treating all residents equally, no matter what their political affiliation, or issue might be.

On March 19, please come out and join me in voting for Michael Small for our next mayor of Fayetteville. You’ll be glad you did!

Robert L. Twichell

Fayetteville

Change election date

To the editor:

Someday I would like to serve our community as an elected official. I live in the Village of Fayetteville and thought a lot about whether to run in this March 19 election. I mentioned this to Casey Cleary once and she followed up with me about it at least half a dozen times. Casey believes that my generation of 30 somethings needs to throw our hats in the ring as soon as possible to get the experience we need to meet the problems ahead.

I know about campaigns. When I looked at what it would take to win the village election as a first-time candidate there were just too many things stacked against me. It is a really short campaign. Just two and a half months. Introducing yourself to people and talking with them is the most important part of campaigning. How could I talk to enough people in January and February when my work day starts in the dark and ends in the dark? How many people are really going to open their doors to talk to me, a new candidate, during winter weather?

My business is in the early stages. I do not have a lot of money to pay for mail to reach voters.

I would have had to run against someone with high name recognition who has served on the board for 44 years? Before I was born? Or someone who has served on a village board for about a quarter century? That kind of incumbency is hard to beat for a new candidate. My chances of success would be much greater in a November election.

I think young people on the Board would bring much-needed energy and new perspectives about what we need to make the village a place where my generation wants to settle. Casey wants to mentor people like me to become elected officials. She is working hard to break the stranglehold long-term incumbents have on elected positions by advocating to move village elections to November. That makes so much sense. And, it would open the door to the Board better representing everyone who lives here. Vote for Casey on March 19. Vote yes to move our elections to November to open the doors to younger generations comfortable with new and emerging technology.

Anthoni Pope

Fayetteville

Make elections more convenient

To the editor:

Why move the Village of Fayetteville election date?

The biggest reason to move the election date for the Village of Fayetteville is that moving the date to the general November Election Day would be more convenient for voters and generate a much higher voter turnout. For example, voters could take advantage of early voting (not available in current village elections).

Currently, the turnout rate has been exceedingly low for many years. Having greater participation would help give us more say in how our local tax dollars are spent. There is an added cost put on by the Onondaga County Board of Elections which is $2,500 to $3,000 (not the $1,500 suggested by ex -mayor Olson). Why should we taxpayers pay additional when it is free in November?

Olson’s letter of Feb. 21 suggested that we don’t need “politically charged parties politics in Village politics.” So, I guess somehow the town government, which is very political, magically disappears at the village level. Perhaps the fact the demographics of the village swinging heavily Democratic has something to do with his opposition to this change?

He also sites “statistics showed it didn’t increase voter participation.” What statistics? What source?

The “Catch 22” here, if there is a low turnout, this March, this will not pass. So please make the effort to come out and vote in March and make voting in village elections more convenient.

Bob Webber

Fayetteville

Support Cleary

To the editor:

I would like to ask the residents of Fayetteville to please support Casey Cleary for Fayetteville trustee. For many years now I have watched Casey fight for the residents of Fayetteville, speak up against issues that many residents have had concerns, and advocate for all of us.

Casey has shown by her actions that she has the best interest of Fayetteville residents in mind, which has somehow made her the target of local politicians. I also noticed that she is genuine enough to run on a party line to which she has registered – while others continue to hide their party affiliations.

What Fayetteville needs is honesty, openness, good communication, and a candidate that works for its residents. Casey Cleary is all of these things, and the best candidate for Fayetteville trustee. I hope that you take the time to vote, and please vote for Casey Cleary on March 19 at the village hall.

Andrew Leary

Fayetteville

Supporting Cleary

To the editor:

If we can turn our attention away from the mayoral race in the village of Fayetteville for just a moment, I believe it’s worth mentioning that all three candidates for the board of trustees are registered Democrats and have been active in their party. Although much has been made of the increasing partisan nature of the village elections, this consistent identity among the trustee candidates at least gives us the opportunity to select the very best regardless of affiliation.

As in the past, Casey Cleary has not hesitated to speak for hours with this Republican to offer her thorough and analytical approach to various issues in the village, a commitment I very much respect. Casey demonstrates a keen understanding of long-term planning and development, issues that will come to bear as our region expands economically on all fronts due to Micron.

Casey’s commitment to analysis and transparency are always needed in government, and I believe she will deepen the discourse in our village as we approach numerous opportunities in the coming years. I will happily be supporting her on the Fayetteville Forward line on March 19.

Jason Feulner

Fayetteville

Cleary cares

To the editor:

Casey Cleary is tenacious! That is one of the many reasons why I enthusiastically endorse her to become a trustee on the Village of Fayetteville Board in the March 19 election.

I first had the pleasure of meeting Casey two years ago and felt an instant connection. Like me, she is a graduate of Syracuse University’s The Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs. Public service and the best interests of all people regardless of party has been ingrained in us.

Casey’s ability to not only gather vast amounts of data, but to then analyze it, and put it into a format that’s understandable for all is remarkable! Having a village trustee with that aptitude is a valuable asset for residents–especially with Micron and all of the changes it’s expected to bring on the horizon. Her work in nonprofits with missions focused on families is akin to the work of a village trustee.

Casey believes that elected officials periodically need to be held accountable by their constituents, ideally with a focus on issues, positions, and work ethic. She has been attending the village board meetings regularly for years to do just that. Casey has been very vocal and outspoken at these meetings because of her convictions and her aspirational idea of “Fayetteville Forward,” which is also the nonpartisan line she’s running on.

Casey truly cares about the Village of Fayetteville, its residents, and its future. Somehow or other, she brings some aspect of it into every conversation! Her belief that high levels of voter participation ensure a healthy democracy, is both refreshing and welcoming. Casey is always working hard, and going above and beyond, to raise awareness and make sure residents are aware and informed of important topics going on in her community–imagine how much harder she’ll work to be of service to her community once she’s your elected Village of Fayetteville trustee! Vote for Casey Cleary on March 19! I would if I lived in the village.

Alissa Italiano

Manlius Town Councilor

Vote for Rice

To the editor:

I have lived in Fayetteville for over 30 years and have been friends with Jane Rice for over 20 years.

I support Candidate Rice, as she knows the village and how it works. Jane understands the importance of maintaining and improving the village as the great place that it is to live and work.

Trustee Rice is truly qualified. She has dedicated over two decades of volunteer service to the village planning board, serving as the chairperson of the planning board, and just under two years as a village trustee.

She is a long-time village resident, a dedicated mother and grandmother, and her career as a professional urban planner is an invaluable asset to not only our village but all or our neighboring communities.

She will be instrumental in implementing our comprehensive plan, and in updating our design guidelines and village zoning regulations, as well as many other important projects.

Trustee Rice understands these issues and I’m so glad we have someone with her experience, knowledge and passion for this village working on our team. Our village elected leaders are the closest form of government to our residents. As your neighbor and friend, Trustee Rice truly cares what happens in our village.

She will continue collaborating with others to lead the village towards our future vision as reflected in our comprehensive plan. Please join me in supporting Trustee Jane Rice for Village Trustee under the independent line Fayetteville Voices in this year’s election. Vote to re-elect Trustee Rice on March 19! Thank you, Jane, for making our village better.

Barbara Hanson

Fayetteville

March 19 matters

To the editor:

Why? Because there is an inconvenient election in the Village of Fayetteville, funded by your tax dollars, and your voice matters. Your yes vote to move future local elections to November means more of us will get to the polls, more of us will have our positions on Village issues represented and it will cost less for the village.

This current timing of having the village elections right now instead of in November was set up by local politicians from the past, but the time has come for new representatives who care more about their constituents than they care about being reelected by the small few who even know there is an election.

I know it’s a pain in the neck to get out to vote on Tuesday the 19th (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) at the village hall (425 E. Genesee St) , but when you are there, in addition to voting yes on moving future elections to November, vote for Sara Bollinger.

I recently met Sara personally and was struck by the fact that she truly wanted to know what matters to me as a resident of this village. Her career has been about people, consulting with organizations and not -for profits that serve people. She knows what it means to feel part of a community, to connect and have a sense of belonging and inclusion in our neighborhoods and in all the things going on in the place where we live.

I was impressed with her knowledge and interest in the historic nature of Fayetteville and her enthusiasm for sharing that and for preserving buildings and historic sites. She spoke of the importance of promoting our local businesses, confronting the challenges of the growing traffic problems, and having the village be a leader on environmental issues.

So, mark your calendar, deal with the inconvenience of March 19th (even if the weather happens to be awful) and get out and Vote Yes on moving the election date and cast your Vote for Sara Bollinger for Mayor of Fayetteville.

Oh! And by the way! If you are confused about whether you live within the boundaries of the Village of Fayetteville, you won’t be the first one. Email Sara at [email protected] with your address and she will get back to you or call the village hall.

Jackie Michel

Fayetteville

Everything is political

To the editor:

In the Village of Fayetteville campaign for trustee, two of the incumbent trustees, Dan Kinsella and appointed Trustee Jane Rice, just sent out a negative postcard regarding the candidate Casey Cleary to all residents of Fayetteville. Very much ganging up on her.

They tried to paint her as bringing in party politics into the supposedly nonpartisan Fayetteville village race. What is not political these days?

The real reason they did this? Casey goes to meetings and asks difficult questions. She is not satisfied to simply rubber stamp what has been done in the past. So this is their effort to muzzle her. It is not about party politics.

Going negative is not the way to push yourself up. It reveals a lack of character on the part of these two individuals who should be ashamed of themselves.

Bob Webber

Fayetteville

Support for Cleary

To the editor:

I am finishing up graduate school in the Fall and thinking about whether I will go back to live in the Village of Fayetteville where I grew up and where my mom still lives. There is so much I love about the village and CNY in general.

But, I do not feel like the village has been paying enough attention to what will draw back young adults like me. In my mid-twenties I began learning about the Village of Fayetteville government because of the proposal to build a grocery store and 300-car parking lot very close to my home. Casey Cleary encouraged me and other young people to learn about it and get involved in the village. I learned a lot and some of it was very discouraging.

When I spoke at a village meeting about the need to think about what will attract my generation to come home, the response was surprisingly defensive. I was put on the spot to immediately answer a series of questions about what would attract a whole generation. I never spoke there again and I did not go back to those meetings.

When I talked about the lack of any recognition of Pride Month in the village, Casey helped me figure out how to advocate for a simple first step. In June of 2021, I helped raise the first Pride Flag – a small but important step in making more people feel welcome and celebrated by the village.

I also advocated for a safe crosswalk near the post office for my neighborhood and the surrounding ones for safer pedestrian movement and therefore, easier community interactions. It took a while, but now there is a safe crosswalk between Redfield and Cashin that was not there before. Casey was the one who encouraged me to keep checking in with the village who took quite a bit of time to even acknowledge my request.

In her campaign for a trustee position on the board, Casey talks a lot about the glaring problem of the lack of representation on the board of trustees of anyone younger than 60. In my lifetime there has never been more than one woman on the five-person board. There also isn’t a single board member who lives east of Dunkin Donuts. If elected, Casey really wants to make sure young people in our community understand how much of a difference they can make. She has, and will continue to, encourage any young person interested to get involved.

Finally, Casey believes that moving the village elections from March to November removes barriers that keep young people from stepping up to run, and many people from voting in general. I completely agree – it’s a no-brainer. If you want the board to be more representative of our diverse community, vote for Casey Cleary for Trustee on Tuesday, March 19 at village hall.

Ruby Ogno

Fayetteville

Support for Bollinger

To the editor:

I am writing to support Sara Bollinger in her run for Mayor of Fayetteville.

I’ve known Sara for about six tears, mostly through Town of Manlius board activities.

I always found her approachable and willing to listen. As vice president of Climate Change Awareness and Action I have contacted Sara regarding issues such as building a community solar farm on our capped land fill which enabled 400 residents to reduce their electric bill and affordable housing so we don’t lose our younger population.

Sara is well aware of how climate change is changing our weather patterns and the impact on our village. She is a co-founder of the Stormwater Stewards, a local organizations whose goal is to look at local infrastructure in regard to flooding. Our infrastructure was designed for historically lower flow rates. Extreme precipitation events have increased by about 60% in the Northeast since the 1950s straining storm water systems to the breaking point.

With her experience on the village planning board and comprehensive plan committee she is aware of the balancing act to provide affordable housing while also maintaining the character of the village.

I strongly endorse Sara as someone who has the vision to keep the Village of Fayetteville moving ahead.

Peter Wirth

Fayetteville

An informed legislator who listens

To the editor:

In an era of high polarization, even locally, I’m urging residents of the Village of Fayetteville to vote for Sara Bollinger. I had a first-hand view, working with the Manlius Democrats of how Sara conducts herself. She stood out from day one. When tempers flared on conflicts with the local Republican Party Sara always kept a cool head. She was open to all views and sometimes got pushback on that, but stood her ground and moved forward with informed decisions.

In the ward question that Republicans pushed Sara specifically wanted the views of those who wanted Wards considered carefully and represented fairly. My view and many Democrats saw this as a crass ploy but it impressed me that she was able to separate emotion with the responsibility of her legislative role.

She also was easily one of, if not the most, informed of council members, when it came to constituent issues and listening to their concerns. I never witnessed her strong-arming any member of the community who came forward, regardless of the strength of their position. She’d listen, inform on local ordinance, and look for solutions.

I’m not affiliated with the Manlius Dems any longer, was not asked to write this by the party, nor have communicated this to any including Sara. I do feel, more than ever, we need the attributes I described to have our local leaders stand up for the good of the communities they represent. Not just their cronies and members of their party, but all citizens. There is no doubt that Sara will be this for the Village of Fayetteville as Mayor and take that office to a higher level than it has been in many years.

Bob Wheeler

Manlius

Village election date

To the editor:

I understand there is a big push throughout Onondaga County to move village elections to November. Please take into consideration why this was set up this way.

The biggest problem I have with moving village elections is the following;

Villages in NY State fiscal year runs from June 1 to May 31 therefore we are working on our budgets in February and March. If our elections were in November a new mayor or trustee would be taking office in January and would have to start working on a budget they know nothing about. Our March election installs the new person in office in April. The budget is done and now they have a year to understand the job before working on a budget.

The Town of Manlius and other towns are on a calendar year they start working on their budgets in October. When a new supervisor or counsel member are elected they are installed in January. The budget is done and now they have a year to understand the job before working on a new budget.

This is why it was set up by the State of New York for villages to have March elections.

Mayor Bill Brazill

Village of Minoa

We can do better

To the editor:

Villages that move their elections to November saw increased voter turnout. The Village of Elbridge saw a 4.5x increase in voters and the Village of Tully saw over 8x the turnout when they moved their village elections to November compared to the previous March election.

The proposition to move the Village of Fayetteville election to November was initiated by the residents of the village. More residents signed the petition than voted in the March 2023 village election. If elected officials truly believed that the village government is of, for and by the people they would be celebrating resident activism to strengthen their democracy by expanding opportunities for residents to vote. Having the election in November gives residents 10 days to vote while saving money on their taxes.

Since 2016 I have been working to increase voter turnout by providing information residents need to make informed decisions. Have you tried to find information on local elections? I have and it is not easy. Most of the time I am lucky if I can find more than the name of who is running in village elections.

Let’s be honest. There is no such thing as a nonpartisan election. Village politicians hide their party affiliations behind made up party lines. This doesn’t change the fact that they are registered and often a member of their local political party. Wouldn’t it be better if you knew who you were actually voting for?

On March 19 please vote yes on moving village elections to November. Also vote for Sara Bollinger for mayor and Casey Cleary for village trustee. Sara and Casey are listening to village residents and working to increase engagement in local government.

Elaine Denton

Former Manlius Town Councilor

Election date serves village well

To the editor:

Fayetteville residents value the village in which they have chosen to live, we cherish and want to preserve the quality of life we have come to know and enjoy. The village board works day in and day out for the residents, providing this quality of life is their #1 priority.

As elected officials, our trustees, mayor and judge are accessible and answer directly to the residents they serve. Every two years we go to the polls to elect these important positions.

During the campaign, residents hear and meet the candidates directly, they aren’t mixed in with national and state races. Our elections are, and have been, held in March for a good reason, this election is about the most vital area of government that affects our daily lives, separate from the political campaigns that turn most voters off. Any resident has the choice to run for public office, they must be a village resident and over the age of 18. It’s a system that has served this village well for over 175 years.

Residents appreciate the village; we want a positive direction for our village and elected officials. We do not want or need politically charged party politics that have been shown not to work as well as our village board. It’s about people and service, not political parties. This is what has made our Village of Fayetteville government so functional. It works well for the residents of the village; it’s always about people, not party politics. Now the Town of Manlius Democratic Committee lead by Casey Cleary want to move our village elections to November. She says it will get more people out to vote and save money, as well as being safer for the candidates that go door to door in the campaign process.

What they don’t tell you is that the political parties petition process starts in February, so those candidates will be out the same time our village candidates are currently out. The cost of a village election is less than $1,500 every two years. Also, if held in November, the village election will be lost on the ballot. Villages that moved their elections lose priority in placement on the ballot and are lost or overlooked, they are at the very bottom of the ballot. Statistics showed it didn’t increase voter participation like the supporters said it would.

Currently the newly elected officials come into office at the beginning of the budget process, helping them to learn and shape the following year’s priorities. That significant progression and transition would have to change and affect the services the elected officials are tasked with running. Village boards from 1980 and on have looked at this issue, both republicans and democrats, and all these boards have come to the same conclusion.

Village government works best when it has its own election and stays away from national party politics. Please support our village board as they continue the best form of governance, which should remain a village government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Mark Olson

Former Mayor of Fayetteville

Doing a good job

To the editor:

The village of Fayetteville has a gravity that attracts people to move here and stay. Part of that gravity is the landscape and historical charm, kept intact thanks to the trustees and leadership amongst folks in various departments who keep the village running behind the scenes.

My young family recently decided to move back to Fayetteville after years of living in a very desirable town in the Adirondacks. With a remote career, location options for us to reside are endless. While it’s hard to beat the mountain beauty, there is more to be said about community, which Fayetteville does exceedingly well.

The current leadership has done a tremendous job over the past 30+ years of my life as a resident of Fayetteville fostering this welcoming community. With the Village elections coming up in a few weeks, it’s important to acknowledge the folks who have served the village as trustees and who seek to remain in leadership positions.

Recognizing the contributions from trustees Dan Kinsella, Jane Rice and Mayoral candidate Mike Small can not be understated. Neighbors and I appreciate that they leave the partisan politics of national parties out of the equation. The continuity of Fayetteville’s charm will be on the ballot this March. Some candidates will be listed on the ballot twice reflecting national party endorsements and interests, while others will be on there once, as independent leaders of Fayetteville. I know which candidates I will be supporting.

Will Bianchini

Fayetteville

Support for Small

To the editor:

Dear Village of Fayetteville voters,

I am writing to ask you to please support Mike Small who is running for the next Mayor of the Village of Fayetteville. Having known Mike and worked with him for many years I know he has the qualities which make him deserving of your support.

Since 2001 Mike has served the Village and the Town of Manlius well. Mike chaired the comprehensive planning committee. During each update Mike always welcomed and listened to all residents about their vision for future growth and development in the village. Having served as liaison to the Fayetteville Fire Department, guiding upgrades to the DPW, village hall and certainly the Fayetteville Senior Center, Mike knows every corner of the village and knows it well. Mike has never lost focus toward having a Green Smart Community designation. Mike is always searching for new and innovative ways to enrich our future.

And those beautiful parks, for all to enjoy, Mike has been instrumental in the continued excellent quality of life for all residents in the village and the town.

Always looking to the future, he never forgets the importance and teaching of our past. I have served with Mike for many years as he has remained president of the Manlius Historical Society. We are so grateful for his commitment to retaining the rich history of the town and its villages.

In this community, we have much to be thankful for. Mike Small has greatly contributed to the Village of Fayetteville making it to be the great place it is today. Mike has the most experience and is the most deserving candidate to be the next mayor of Fayetteville.

Please vote for Mike Small to be the next mayor of Fayetteville.

Karen Green, past Deputy Supervisor

Town of Manlius

Support for Bollinger

To the editor:

You do not have to have lived in the village of Fayetteville for your whole life to make a difference!

Sara Bollinger was elected to the Town of Manlius Board in 2017 and since then has made a significant impact in our town and village. Issues including: addressing climate change, working on comprehensive planning, working with small businesses, and pursuing grants are all areas that Sara has immersed herself in. These pursuits have zoomed our town forward. Working on the town board for seven years has given her the connection and vision to now help our village move forward as its mayor.

Becoming mayor of Fayetteville would be an easy transition for Sarah. She already works on the Fayetteville Comprehensive Planning Committee, and the planning board. Sarah is a person who is open to new ideas. She listens, respects and is willing to investigate to find answers. With her knowledge and experience from the town board and the village committees, it would be a win-win for all of us in the village to elect her our next mayor on March 19.

Nancy Durkin

Fayetteville