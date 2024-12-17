Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District residents are able to vote today, Tuesday, Dec. 17, on a $34.5 million capital project. Polls have been open since 11 a.m. and they’ll stay open until 8 p.m. in the main gymnasium of J-D High School at 6845 Edinger Drive in DeWitt.

If approved by voters, the capital project would enhance safety and security; elevate athletic and physical education spaces; meet elementary and universal pre-K playground guidelines; improve aging non-instructional areas like the high school kitchen and Jamesville Elementary School main corridor; alleviate parking and exterior circulation issues; and replace or update facility HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and infrastructure for accessibility, health, and security.

There is no additional taxpayer increase, the district said. The project would be financed through a combination of retiring debt along with funds set aside in a capital reserve ($1 million). The district would receive building aid from New York State (76.3% of project expenditures) over a 15-year period, in line with debt payments.

You can learn more about the project and view the detailed scope by visiting the district’s capital project webpage.