CAZENOVIA — On June 5 and 6, Cazenovia High School AP Language and Composition students will give a walking tour showcasing Cazenovia’s role in supporting the Fugitive Slave Law Convention of 1850.

Having completed research papers on the topic in the fall with help from Elisha Davies of the Cazenovia Public Library and Professor Norm Dann, the students will spend time talking about the historical circumstances of the convention, as well as the prominent figures in attendance, such as Gerrit Smith and Frederick Douglass.

On both days, the free tour will start in the park behind the Cazenovia Public Library at 8:20 a.m. and run until approximately 9:25 a.m.

In the event of rain, the June 5 tour will take place on June 7 and the June 6 tour will move to June 10.

Anyone interested in attending can email the students’ teacher Wendy Everard at [email protected].