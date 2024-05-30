Peggy Jane Posecznick passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the age of 82. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Skaneateles.

She was born to Thomas and Virginia Hollier on Jan. 15, 1942, a twin to her brother Paul, and older sister to her brother Russell. She was president of the Future Homemakers of America her senior year at Skaneateles High School and graduated in 1959.

She was employed at Welch Allyn in her young adult years.

Peggy married the love of her life, Edward Posecznick, on June 5, 1965, and, following a year in Brooklyn, they continued to raise their family in Skaneateles. They continued the family legacy of enjoying spending time camping in their special place at Cranberry Lake each year. She spent 10 years working at Stella Maris Retreat Center serving the patrons and exercising her love of baking. Peggy spent her life serving others and took great joy in serving as a deaconess, Sunday school teacher and youth leader in her church family at the First Baptist Church of Skaneateles.

She also loved her years at the Auburn Christian and Missionary Alliance and she created many long-lasting friendships within that church home. In her later years, she deeply missed her church family and attending church services in person as her health declined.

She was a diligent caregiver to many family members, and those that became family simply by her grace and thoughtfulness.

She was an avid student of the Bible and could be found reading and diligently learning more, deepening her faith and relationship with Christ. She was a profound example of a Proverbs 31 woman. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor, with an unwavering faith and valiant prayer life that influenced others. Her love for others was constant evidence of her faith.

Peggy’s greatest pride and joy was in her family. She and her husband raised their four children, Thomas (Christine) Posecznick, Timothy Posecznick, Tanya (Vinson) Davis and Terrence (Laura) Posecznick, shaping their spirituality by their tireless Christian example. She was a loving and nurturing grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Emily (David) Hart, Joseph (Haley) Davis, Benjamin Posecznick, Jay Davis, Daniel (Anne) Posecznick, Sarah Posecznick, Samuel Posecznick, Caleb Posecznick and Paige Posecznick, and one great-granddaughter, Nora Jayne Davis and another great-grandchild arriving soon.

She shared unique relationships with each of them, praying for them daily and was deeply proud of their accomplishments, strengths and character. Peggy’s legacy of love and service lives on in each of us as well as those that were touched by her over the years.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Virginia Hollier, her husband, Edward Posecznick, her son, Thomas Posecznick.

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16

Visitation with family and friends will take place at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles, on June 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service led by Dr. Jim Lytle, D. Min. to follow. Graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles at 10 a.m. on June 15.

Donations may be directed to Clarks Summit University, Development Office, 538 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or online at clarkssummitu.edu/give-to-csu/.

