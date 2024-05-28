CAZENOVIA — On May 21, voters in the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) rejected a proposed $38,826,826 spending plan for the 2024-25 school year.

The proposed budget, which the CCSD Board of Education (BOE) unanimously adopted on April 15, represented a 6.29 percent increase in spending over the 2023-24 budget.

In a budget newsletter released in advance of the vote, the district said its proposal would maintain academic and support programming while closing this year’s budget gap with an estimated 5.84 percent tax levy increase, the use of $1,641,005 in fund balance, some restored state aid, and $399,295 in spending cuts, including the use of attrition and restructuring of several BOCES services.

“This strategic approach not only bridges the current financial gap but also positions the district for enhanced stability in the future,” the newsletter said. “Importantly, this budget preserves our commitment to excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities. The budget is equitable and responsive to continued challenges presented by New York State education mandates and funding processes.”

Voters rejected the budget proposal with a vote of 1,164-832, which is a 58 percent approval. Because the proposed 2024-25 tax levy increase exceeded CCSD’s calculated tax levy limit of 4.02 percent, a supermajority of voters — 60 percent or more — was needed for the budget to pass.

CCSD announced the results of the vote in a May 22 press release, which states that the district exceeded the tax cap in an effort to balance the budget without making significant program and staff cuts.

According to New York State law, a BOE has three options when a proposed school budget is rejected at the polls. The board can choose to put the same budget up for a vote a second time, put a revised budget up for a vote, or go directly to a contingency budget.

If voters reject a budget proposal a second time, the board must enact a contingency budget without a tax levy increase.

According to the district’s budget newsletter, the contingency budget for the 2024-25 school year is $37,541,975; therefore, CCSD would need to cut all non-contingent expenses, totaling $1,284,851, from its spending proposal.

“I think it is important for the community to know that if we have to go to a contingency budget, the district will be forced to recommend cuts to academics, extracurriculars, fine arts, and athletics,” Superintendent Christopher DiFulvio said in the May 22 press release. “A contingency budget could also require the district to charge all community groups for facility use or close facilities for any outside use. I am disheartened by the outcome of the budget proposition. Administrators plan to put together a revised proposal for the board of education that continues to put students first.”

According to the press release, the administration and BOE will meet to determine which of the three options will be taken, and the district will continue to provide the community with updates as the process continues.

The statewide school budget re-vote day is June 18.

BOE election

Three seats on the school board were up for election this year.

The candidates on the ballot were Ron Luteran and JoAnne Race, who were both seeking reelection, and Travis Barr-Longo, who ran to fill the open seat left by David Mehlbaum.

Although the three candidates were unopposed on the ballot, they were challenged by write-in candidate Paul McMurtrie, who missed the deadline to appear on the printed ballot but announced his candidacy shortly before the election.

Ultimately, Luteran received 1,556 votes, Race received 1,528 votes, and Barr-Longo received 997 votes to defeat McMurtrie, who received 958 votes.

Barr-Longo is the co-owner of the modern-day general store and outfitter H. Grey Supply Co. on Albany Street and the president of Cazenovia Pride.

According to his May 2 candidacy announcement, his platform emphasized the importance of representation, equitable policies, and fostering a welcoming environment for all students, regardless of background or identity.

Luteran, Race, and Barr-Longo were elected to the BOE for three-year terms beginning July 1, 2024.

Bus purchase and library funding approved

Voters authorized CCSD to borrow the funds to purchase three replacement school buses at a total maximum cost of $533,102, which will be offset by transportation aid. The vote was 1,326 to 659.

Voters also authorized the levy of a library tax to support the Cazenovia Public Library in the amount of $515,181 and the New Woodstock Free Library in the amount

of $192,055. The district has no authority over either library budget; it is required under state law to place the library proposition on the ballot for the amount requested by each library. The library proposition passed by a vote of 1,478 to 511.

To learn more about CCSD, visit cazenoviacsd.com.

Anyone not directly affiliated with CCSD can also sign up for the ParentSquare Community Group to receive newsletters and other information. Sign up at parentsquare.com/community_signups/94dc9c19-0570-4ecd-bd7a-868cb499bc46/new.