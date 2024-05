CAZENOVIA — On Monday, May 27, Cazenovia observed Memorial Day with a parade led by the American Legion Post 88 Color Guard and a program at Memorial (Cannon) Park honoring and remembering all those who have served in the military and given what President Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” while defending the United States. During the ceremony, retiring Post 88 Commander Gene Gissin delivered a presentation titled “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”