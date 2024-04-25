TOWN OF SKANEATELES – At the Skaneateles Town Board’s April 15 meeting Chris Buff and Emily Young were on hand to share plans for the community garden for the 2024 growing season.

The garden, located near the town conservation area began with Buff and others including Josh Allyn approached the town board with idea.

When the ideas was proposed in 2022, the town board was very much in support of the concept.

“The town board was very much in favor of this,” former Town Supervisor Janet Aaron said at the time. “I think deciding the location was the only thing that we did not immediately know. That is why we referred it to the Conservation Committee. Courtney Alexander is the town board liaison to this committee and it she has been the one that has coordinated this between the board, the Conservation Committee and the Community Garden group. We are always supportive of different opportunities for our residents. You might say that this area is the community project area with the community solar project and now the community garden. The Community Garden Committee is Chris Buff, Ron Laxton, Josh Allyn and Sharon Tanner. Both projects speak to how environmentally conscience our community is. And, COVID brought everyone out of their homes wanting to find ways they could be outdoors and this not only provides that opportunity but will bring fresh vegetables to the tables in our senior centers and families in the community. It will be a great educational experience for young and old with fresh vegetables as a reward.”

In 2022 Buff and Allyn shared some ideas about how to get the ball rolling.

“We’re looking to start small to get our feet wet,” Buff said. “We’d like to donate at the start of this to places that can use what is grown like Village Landing, Gateway Apartments, and the food pantry if they can take fresh food.”

The garden started with an area of about 40 by 30 feet

Buff said the plan right now is to start with 10 raised beds that would be ADA compliant.

The garden could be used to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables overtime such as a variety of berries, squash, rhubarb and asparagus among other varieties Buff said.

Allyn said he appreciated the board’s time and consideration on this proposal and to help get things going he will be donating materials and has plans to create a fence from pallets which would help keep wildlife out and would still be easy to move if needed.

With Allyn donating goods and materials, this comes at no cost to the town other than allowing the use of land.

Buff and Allyn hoped members of the community would take interest in the project and lend a helping hand.

“Even if its just 20 minutes to help weed,” Buff said.

Since its inception the garden has been well received by the community and has grown and some fencing has been added to help mitigate animals getting in and eating what is grown.

The effort has also since received finical support from Adam Weitsman.

Current Town Supervisor Chris Legg said Weitsman’s support is greatly appreciated and helps keep the garden a project that poses no cost to town tax payers.

Buff said Young, who is a master gardener through the classes at Cornell Cooperative Extension, will be a great help this year, bringing a wealth of knowledge about planting and growing.

Buff said the wind storms over the winter have damaged the pallet fencing, but repairs have since been made the fencing has been braced as the new season begins.

Again this year Buff said plans are in place to grow and donate a wide variety of fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, jalapenos and potatoes.

Buff said she also hopes to implement some creative ideas to help expand the space used for growing.

“We are excited,” Buff said. “We have a five year plan and we’re working towards that and we want to continue to grow and help the community.”

Town Councilor Courtney Alexander said she was happy to see this effort continue and to be a valuable asset to the community.

Buff said in turn she was appreciative of the town allowing the space to be used for the garden.

She went on to say community support, especially giving some volunteer time to help tend to the garden is appreciated.

Anyone interested can contact Town Clerk Julie Stenger at town hall via email at [email protected].