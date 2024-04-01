By Janelle Davis

For the second year in CNY, Bowling for Autism will take place on Saturday, April 20.

The inaugural CNY branch of Bowling for Autism took place in 2023 at Baldwinsville Sports Bowl.

It may be the event’s second year at Baldwinsville Sports Bowl, but Bowling for Autism has been happening for 13 years.

The event started in Wayne County, Pennsylvania where founder Kelly Davenport, is from.

In 2012, Davenport was looking for a way to give back to the community.

“I considered my brother Sean, who has autism and has always been a big inspiration to me,” she said. “Bowling is one of his favorite activities. So, I thought it would be a great idea to honor him and get the community involved while spreading autism awareness.”

Thirteen years later, the charity event is still going strong, in both Pennsylvania and Central New York.

Davenport moved to New York in 2016.

After settling into Baldwinsville, she decided in 2023 that it was a great time to expand the event into another state. Bowling for Autism has been taking place every year in Wayne County, even as she organizes it from afar.

Bowling for Autism will be at Baldwinsville Sports Bowl, located at 45 E. Genesee St. from 1 to 5 p.m.

The $25 entry fee will include two hours of bowling, shoes, and a $5 voucher to use towards food.

Raffles will take place for $5 an arm’s length. Live entertainment will be provided by The Guy Young Band.

“I like to hold the event in or close to April because it is Autism Awareness month,” Davenport said.

Each year, she aims to gift the funds from Bowling for Autism to a different local organization that supports special needs.

“I try to find the smaller, less known organizations that don’t get many grants,” she said.

Davenport went on to say that people are welcome to reach out with any suggestions of organizations.

This year’s recipient of Bowling for Autism CNY is the Baldwinsville Nursery School and its scholarship program for special needs students.

Davenport said sponsorships play an essential role in the success of the organization and the special needs individuals who benefit from its donations.

Davenport said people and organizations can become a sponsor for Bowling for Autism through donating a basket, gift certificate, or a monetary donation.

In the future, Davenport hopes to add additional events to the Bowling for Autism organization.

“I have a vision to host smaller events in the fall or the summer to keep people familiar with the cause and to provide support to more organizations,” she said. “Bowling for Autism is a personal project where I can give back and spread autism awareness.”

For more information on the event, sponsorship, and raffles, or to sign up, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages or email Kelly Davenport at [email protected].