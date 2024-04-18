MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Tourism (MCT), the county’s official tourism promotion agency, recently named Cazenovia resident and business owner Dan Kuper as the 2024 Champion of Tourism for his dedicated service to the community and support of other small business owners.

Kuper and his wife, Mary Margaret, have been partners in the Lincklaen House in Cazenovia since 1997 and the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia since 2016.

He became a MCT partner around 2002 and has served on the agency’s board of directors for around nine years.

Kuper also serves as first assistant chief for the Cazenovia Fire Department and has volunteered on several Cazenovia boards and committees.

Throughout the years, he has worked with the Cazenovia Athletic Association and Pop Warner, helped with youth sports, and served on the Village of Cazenovia Historic Preservation/Architectural Review Committee.

According to Kuper, the Lincklaen House has also assisted many local organizations, such as the Cazenovia Golf Club, the Cazenovia Country Club, the Cazenovia Club, the Cazenovia Public Library, and Lorenzo State Historic Site, with things like staffing, food service, getting things running, and redesigning kitchens.

Kuper was announced as the recipient of the Champion of Tourism award during the MCT Annual Partner Meeting on April 11 at the Oneida Community Mansion House.

A few past award recipients are Matthew and Juanita Critz of Critz Farms; Ray Brothers BBQ; Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz; Jimmy and Janine Golub of Our Farm; and Dr. Joan M. Johnson, who was an associate professor of travel-tourism and hospitality management at SUNY Morrisville and co-founder of MCT.

“I was honored to find out about the award, especially after knowing the people [who] received it before me,” said Kuper, who was unable to attend the annual partner meeting.

MCT

According to MCT Acting Executive Director Kaytlynn Lynch, tourism in Madison County began in 1991 as Madison County Tourism Committee, Inc.

Then, in 1995, an amendment was filed, and the organization became Madison County Tourism, Inc.

Today, MCT helps maximize economic development by strategically marketing the county’s tourism-related assets.

According to Lynch, the organization has been going through a “reassessment phase” since she took her position a little over five months ago.

“Our marketing strategies are a big part of that current reassessment and planning,” she said. “A few key methods we are branching out into are in-house reel creation for Instagram and Facebook at partner locations and gaining greater access to user-generated content (UGC) through collaboration with a company called CrowdRiff. Access to UGC will increase our ability to market the county through visual storytelling.”

Owners or operators of tourism-related businesses in Madison County, such as restaurants, lodging, retail stores, attractions, and events, can apply to become MCT partners at no cost. Partners have access to opportunities to participate in local, regional, and statewide promotional efforts.

MCT had 157 renewed partners as of April 5, 2024. A list of partner benefits and the partner application are available on the MCT website.

“Our tourism partners directly benefit from our new and engaging marketing methods highlighting the diversity of offerings throughout the county,” said MCT Board of Directors President Nell Ziegler in a MCT press release. “During this interim period, we’ve only scratched the surface [of] what is possible with new technologies and communication styles. We look forward to continuing to build awareness of and appreciation for Madison County — a place of lasting beauty, carved by time and tradition.”

To learn more about MCT, visit madisontourism.com.