LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – What does it feel like to see your work come to life on stage?

For a few Liverpool Central School District middle school students that became a reality when the Rev Theatre Co. brought its Echoes Program to Liverpool High School.

Last fall, Chestnut Hill Middle, Liverpool Middle, Morgan Road Middle and Soule Road Middle sixth- through eighth-graders participated in classroom workshops with actors from the Rev Theatre. After the workshops, the students were given the opportunity to submit original writing material to the company for its annual middle school writing competition.

Each submission was reviewed, and from there the actors select dozens of poems, songs, stories and skits that are then weaved into an original 50-minute production. More than 2,000 students from across New York State participated in this year’s writing competition.

In addition to numerous LCSD middle school students receiving recognition for their work appearing in the production, CHM was recognized for the “Best Overall Eighth-Grade Submissions,” and MRM eighth-grader Madalyn Cogan was recognized for the “Best Overall Submission.”

Liverpool Central School District middle school students participated in classroom workshops with actors from the Rev Theatre.