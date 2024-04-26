ONONDAGA COUNTY – Unlike some years, the timing of the April school break meant that two area high school girls golf teams were going to stay busy and have several important matches.

With a perfect record going into the week, Fayetteville-Manlius Green dazzled again in last Monday’s match against West Genesee at West Hill Golf Course, topping the Wildcats 135-175.

Elizabeth Noel led a top-four sweep on the short layout, nearly matching par with a 30. Maya Moody had a 34, while Gabby Dardis had a 35 and Bella Fullmer a 36, each of them ahead of the 39 by WG’s Sophia Simiele.

On another short course at Hickory Hills a day later, F-M Green again won big, this time 153-200 over Liverpool with a sweep of the five lowest scores of the match.

Dardis, with a 36, set the pace, but Noel was right behind with a 37. Fullmer got a 39, with Moody and Lindsay Chong each shooting 40 ahead of the low Warriors round of 45 by Anna McGillivray.

F-M White lost a narrow 214-215 decision to Baldwinsville Red last Monday at Green Lakes, in large part because the two top scores were five strokes apart.

Gretchen Brien’s 51 trailed the 46 from B’ville’s Peyton Kowalski. Emma Li and Katherine Parmley both posted 52 for the Hornets, equaled by the Bees’ Amelia Hahn equaled Li and Parmley. Kelly Nadzan’s 59 and Dariyan DeWeese’s 62 helped the Bees hang on despite a 55 from Jayme Palamara.

However, when it hosted West Genesee a day later, the superior depth of F-M White gave it enough to beat the Wildcats 223-227.

Li shot a 50, second among individuals behind Simiele’s 46. Parmley had a 56 to beat the 58 from Hollis Pfeiffer that Brien equaled, with Palamara getting a clinching score of 59.

Good as F-M White had played so far, it still couldn’t match its older Hornets counterparts, as evidenced Thursday by F-M Green winning the showdown between the two sides 176-216.

A tight individual race had Chong in front, her 43 edging the 44 from Dardis and 45 from Moody. Fullmer shot 46 as, for F-M White, Parmley led with a 50, Li adding a 52 ahead of a 55 from Megan Dumas and 56 from Adaline Davies.