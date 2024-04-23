Rodney L. Wilcox, 70, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.

He was born March 7, 1954, in Syracuse to Harold C. and Nellie E. Wilcox and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School.

Rodney had been employed at Cazenovia College, Bruce Apple Orchard, Ron Mauzy Trash Service, Costello Trash Service and Waste Management. He was also employed with Magee Auction Service and in his free time Rodney enjoyed building bird houses.

He is survived by his siblings, Harold A. Wilcox of Morrisville; Mary E. Franz of Baldwinsville, Clifford E. Wilcox of Canastota, Stephen F. Wilcox and Richard A. Wilcox both of Cazenovia. In addition to his parents, Rodney was predeceased by his sister, Grace M. Buckley; his brothers, Darwin E. Wilcox and Paul E. Wilcox.

Private graveside services will be held in Erieville Cemetery. Contributions in Rodney’s memory may be made to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Wilcox family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.