Paul De Lallo passed away Jan. 23, 2025, just two weeks shy of his 102nd birthday. He was proud of being a first generation American, born in Solvay. He served his country in the Army and rose to the rank of Sargent before being discharged. He utilized the GI Bill to earn a master’s degree in education from Syracuse University. He moved his growing family to Camillus in the early 1950s and lived all of his days in his home, raising four children there.

His legacy can easily be summed up in one word – opportunity. His parents came to America for a greater opportunity. He earned a degree and later bought a business for an opportunity to support his family. He worked side by side with his wife, Estelle (who was the backbone of the company), for the opportunity to build that business.

He established the Camillus Youth Basketball Association for the opportunity for area children to play and learn a sport. Paul also was instrumental in building the Shove Park hockey facility to give kids the opportunity to participate in another sport. He supported his children’s education pursuits for an opportunity for them to realize their dreams.

He encouraged his 10 grandchildren in their various activities and gave them each an opportunity to earn money and learn about business working in the summer. His adult children and spouses all worked at the family business at one point of another and it was an opportunity to help out but also build the business.

Currently three family members have the opportunity to be involved in the 60+ year old business still supporting the families. Family has been everything to Paul over the years and having the opportunity to be with his four adult children: Nick (Lynda) De Lallo, Pamela (Wesley) Yager, Paula De Lallo (Tom Goodhart) and Christine De Lallo, 10 grandchildren (and spouses) and 18 (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren has been important. He has sorely missed his loving wife, Estelle, for 10 years and has finally been reunited with her.

Paul received many awards over the years for his participation in many groups (Camillus Optimists, CYBA, Camillus Sports Hall of Fame) and everywhere family goes they run into people with memories of Paul.

While each family member was very special in his life his youngest grandson, Daniel, dedicated his days to make Paul comfortable, loved and cared for. They had a special bond that will never be broken.

Memorial service for Estelle had been postponed so their service could be held together. Memorial Services for Paul and Estelle were held at Holy Family Church in Fairmount at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.