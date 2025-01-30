Margaret “Margie” Jones, 90, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, Jan., 27, 2025 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. She was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Delphi Falls to Glenn and Edith Waters and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, class of 1952. She resided most of her life in Ballina and had been employed at Dr. Turner’s dentist office in Cazenovia from 1950 to 1956. Margaret was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on their family dairy farm, Jonesville Holsteins. She was a member of the Cazenovia Methodist Church and the Welsh Church.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harlan W. Jones; three children, Catherine Griffin of Kentucky, Linda Jones of Manlius and Edward (Melissa) Jones of Nelson; three grandchildren, Peggy (Robert) Downing, Ian Griffin and Madison Jones; three great-grandsons, Brayden Kennedy, Owen and Landon Downing. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Trudy King; three brothers, Leland, Ronald and Fred Waters.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be at a later date in Nelson Welsh Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margie’s memory may be made to the Welsh Church, c/o Kathy Jones, 4335 Old State Road, Morrisville, NY 13408 or to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Jones family may be left at michealebrownfuneralservices.com.