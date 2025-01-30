SYRACUSE – Though small in numbers, the Bishop Ludden girls indoor track and field team roared to a third-place finish in last Saturday’s Onondaga High School League Division II championships at SRC Arena.

All told, the Gaelic Knights earned 72 points, behind only the 95 from Onondaga and 84 from Cato-Meridian.

Ludden’s first win came in the 4×400 relay where the quartet of Alexi Sheen, Charlotte Hsiao, Mia DeCarlo and Ainsley Mead went four minutes 32.44 seconds to edge the 4:33.50 of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

Then Sheen went out on her own and, in the 55-meter hurdles, prevailed in 9.74 seconds, the only time under the 10-second mark as Brynn Marvin (11.23) was fifth. Mead went 46.31 in the 300-meter dash second to the 41.99 of Bishop Grimes’ Telhia Hosea. Sheen, Hsiao, DeCarlo and Mead paired again in the 4×200 relay and were second in 1:59.08 edged out by the 1:58.84 of OCS.

Haley Gilbertsen made her way to second place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:44.53, adding a third in the 1,500-meter run going 5;36.12. Ashley Pawelczyk, in 1:55.83, beat out Brenna Lillis (1:55.60) for third place in the 600-meter run.

Ludden’s boys team earned 14 points, all of them from Porter Sheen going 4:53.97 for second place in the 1,600-meter run behind OCS’s Reed Luton (4:50.05) and taking third place in the 1,000 posting a personal-best 2:51.07.

Jack Marvin was seventh in the 55 sprint in 7.29 seconds, adding an eighth in the 300 in 41.31. Nico Rivera seventh in the 600 in 1:48.50.

Three days later, some indoor teams made up the snowed-out George Constantino Memorial from early January including Westhill and Solvay, who were second and third, respectively, out of 14 teams in the girls division. Westhill got 83 points to the Bearcats’ 81, both only trailing Oswego’s winning total of 98 points.

Winning for Westhill, Stella Napolitano took the 1,000 in 3:23.37 nearly half a minute ahead of he field, with Jael Hill posting a first-place shot put toss of 33’4 1/4”. Addie Montalto was third in the 3,000 in 12:33.75, with Eileen Mullen going 5:35.12 in the 1,500 for third place

Solvay’s Serenity Williams won the 55 hurdles in 9.32 seconds well clear of the second-place 10:37 from Westhill’s Hannah Gillis as Emma West finished fifth. Williams added a second in the long jump with 15’4” and second in the triple jump going 34’8 3/4”.

Jernessa Donaldson, throwing the shot put 30’8”, got third place as Gabrielle Willsey (28’2”) was fourth, Donaldson also taking third in the weight throw with 33’11 1/2”as Westhill had Morgan Heise in fifth place.

Kyira Davis added a third in the 55 sprint in 7.69 seconds to go with a fourth (1:53.01) ahead of Rachel Willsey (1:53.67) in the 600 and a fourth in the long jump. Solvay also took second in the 4×400 posting 4:46.18, Willsey taking fourth in the 300 in 48.17.

Westhill was also sixth in the boys division of the Constantino meet, with Solvay ninth. The 4×800 had Westhill’s quartet of Owen Mulholland, Anthony Cardoso, Edward Popp and Andrew Rewakowski winning in 8:50.69.

Mulholland took second place in the 1,000 in 2:49.14 just behind the 2:47.24 of Oswego’s Daniel Dunn. Alex Tyszka got third in the 1,600 posting 5:07.51, while Cardoso added a fourth in the 600 in 1:32.85.

On the boys side for Solvay, Giovanni Cilini was victorious in the triple jump, his 40’1 3/4” a foot better than the 39’1 3/4” from Auburn’s Attticus Garland. Cilani added a fifth (18’8”) in the long jump as the Bearcats were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:01.99 as Alex Michalow took fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.06 seconds.