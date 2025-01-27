Wallace S. Roher, 103, of Oran-Delphi Rd, Manlius, passed away Jan. 27, 2025. He was born Jan. 10, 1922, on a farm in the town of Stockbridge, N.Y. The son of Lynn and Nellie (Mead) Roher, he graduated valedictorian from Stockbridge Valley High School in 1938.

In 1943, during WWII and ignoring a farm exemption, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His training included pre-meteorology at the University of Chicago. Eventually he was sent to Kunming, China, and became a direction finding evaluator in communications. Here, in conjunction with the Flying Tigers, he manned a DFE station with search-and-rescue operations for planes disabled in combat, as well as supply planes attempting to land.

After the war, he attended Syracuse University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. On Sept. 2, 1951, he married Norma J. Dahn in Bouckville, N.Y. He worked for two engineering companies before forming his own company, Wallgene Construction, setting granite curbing and concrete slip-form median barriers. He designed and built his own median barrier forms for jobs in Syracuse and all over New York state and Pennsylvania. He retired in 1990. He was a proud member of the WWII China-Burma-India group and the Cazenovia American Legion.

He is survived by Norma, his wife of 73 years; sister, Ruth Anderson; five children, Susan DeLong, Ellen Coblentz (Tom), Wayne (Dawn) Roher, Jean DiMercurio (Sal), Karen Rizzo (Paul); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Herbert, Roy, Claude and Ben; sister, Elva Clair; granddaughter, Jennifer DeLong; and sons-in-law, Jules Hamu and Ken DeLong.

Always a hardworking man and respected by his family and friends, he was quick with some well-considered advice, a pun or even a backhoe tow to get out of a ditch. He could lend an ear for a good story and loved to share his own. He cherished his frequent family and friends’ visits. He will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be later this Spring at the Stockbridge Valley Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory can be mailed to the Delphi Falls Fire Department – 2260 Oran-Delphi Rd., Delphi Falls, NY 13051 or made online to the Dephi Falls United Church – delphiunitedchurch.org.

