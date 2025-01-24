G. Edward McComb, 86, of Baldwinsville, passed peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y. He was born in Cortland to Louise Messenger and Walter McComb, and raised in Trumansburg along with his seven siblings.

Ed attended Trumansburg High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 at the age of 17. During his four years of service, he was trained as an aviation machinist which ignited his passion for all things engineering.

Following the Navy he pursued training in the field of air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC). He received trade degrees from the Commercial Trades Institute in Chicago, IL, and the York Institute in York, PA.

After working for several smaller HVAC companies in the Syracuse area, in 1971 he secured his first position with Carrier Corporation and remained with the company until his retirement in 1999. Given his strong work ethic and his love of learning, Ed advanced in the company over the years from his first position as a service technician, to his later and most beloved positions as service engineering project leader and senior service training instructor at the Carrier Education Center in Syracuse. Known for his straight forward approach and attention to detail, he was well liked and respected by his students and colleagues.

Throughout his life, Ed was a passionate learner with a wide range of interests. Known for his diligence and persistence, he found great joy in self-teaching and loved to share his discoveries with others. Some of his interests included photography, carpentry, computers and a variety of home improvement projects. Of all his interests, his greatest passion was the game of golf. For over 40 years, he was dedicated to honing his skills through study and practice, while also sharing his love for the game with others. He enjoyed teaching and playing with his son Jeff, and spent many years participating in local leagues with friends and colleagues.

As a young father he was enthusiastic about sharing his love of the outdoors with his children. He introduced them to camping, hiking and fishing, creating many wonderful memories and inspiring their own love of nature. Spending time with his children and grandchildren always brought him joy, whether attending family gatherings, celebrating birthdays or sharing meals at some of his favorite places.

After his retirement he appreciated exploring new areas and looked forward to his trips to Maine to visit his daughter Michelle. He had a big heart for animals and in his later years found great comfort and companionship through the adoption of two rescue cats. Ed lived in Radisson for 24 years and took great pleasure in being an active member of the Highland Green community, where he also served as president of the condominium association.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Louise and Walter, his siblings Jean Moore, Robert McComb, Carol McComb, Jim McComb and John McComb, and his son Mark McComb.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle McComb, son Jeffery McComb, daughter Kelly Toole, sister Dora Kranz and brother Richard McComb; grandchildren, Allison (Shane) DePutron, Keith (Kelly) McComb, Heather (Scottye) Guardarramos, Emily (Brad) Berry, Sarah (Philip) McComb and Jack (Marcus) McComb; and great-grandchildren James DePutron, Anna DePutron, Jane DePutron and Marina Guardarramos.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a future date, hosted by his daughter Michelle and granddaughter Allison.