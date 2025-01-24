The Laker Limo membership, which includes the outgoing and newly elected board of directors, along with the volunteers and staff gathered in early 2025 for the annual meeting and celebration.

It’s an opportunity to take care of business and bring everyone together to say thank you for supporting the community in such an important and meaningful way.

Charlene McGraw, a past president and most recently the secretary and Fred Alfreds, the outgoing president were recognized for their years of services. Although, neither will serve on the board, both will continue to volunteer their time.

The membership voted on three new board of director positions, which include: Louanne Longway, president, Vanessa Yates, vice president and Theresa Reed, secretary.

Stephanie Devins will continue to serve as the treasurer.

The organization welcomed three new members to the board at large, Marie Bailey, Brandon CliBord, and Ralph DeMasi.

Additional members include Nan Pardee, Doug Smith, Eckart Meisterfeld and Don Cross.

Laker limo is a free service to seniors and adults with mobility challenges who live within the Skaneateles school district. The agency is a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit organization and operates through grants and donations given by the community.

Laker Limo is always looking for volunteer drivers and escorts, commitment is just one day of month, please call 315-685-3030.

Donations are accepted via mail, Laker Limo Transportation Project, PO Box 644, Skaneateles NY 13152 or make donations online at lakerlimo.org.