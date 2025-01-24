ONONDAGA COUNTY – Already the post-season looms for the area’s high school bowling teams, with the boys Section III team championships pegged for next Sunday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

Cicero-North Syracuse will be a favorite in the Division I sectional tournament on its home lanes, and once again got the best of Liverpool when they went head-to-head at Flamingo Bowl Thursday afternoon.

The 7-0 Northstars victory was another showcase for Garrett Arnold, who had a season-best 762 series from games of 266, 238 and 258, well clear of the best Liverpool series of 614 from Mykey Hatherill who had games of 225 and 234.

Steady otherwise, C-NS got a 579 series from Cameron Miller (212 high game) and 577 series from Terry Miller (high game 217) as Nehemiah Bachmann and Hunter Baciuska had matching 552 totals. Kyle Lake gave Liverpool a 594 series and 223 high game as Kaden Lake (535 series) beat a 512 series from Tanner Gist and 511 series from Jahkir Jackson.

The girls match between C-NS and Liverpool also went 7-0 in the Northstars’ favor. Trinity Short had a 516 series and 207 high game ahead of Jennifer Draper’s 460 set as Sara Conover led the hosts with two 166 games and a 170 for a 502 total.

Prior to this, C-NS earned a 5-2 win over Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday led by Arnold, who shot a 10-strike 278 in his opener, adding a 247 and 191 for a three-game total of 716 which was his season mark until the Liverpool match.

Terry Miller was steady with 228, 219 and 220 for a 667 total, Cameron Miller shooting a 209 in his 572 series and Jayson Gilchrist a 211 in his 568 series as Baciuska closed with a 203 in his 556 series.

This happened as C-NS lost 7-0 to F-M on the girls side. Short led the Northstars with a steady 502 series, with Draper’s 446 series the only other one above 400 as Samantha Geiss led the Hornets with games of 205 and 190 which were part of a 548 series helped by Ashlynn Yonge’s 495 set.

Liverpool’s bowlers would get matches against F-M and Baldwinsville this week to help tune up for the sectional tournaments, both the boys one on Sunday and the girls version on Feb. 9 at Flamingo.