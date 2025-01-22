Jacqueline Inez Sheridan, 82, a beloved wife, mother, Baba and sister, passed away peacefully in the mid-morning of Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at her home in Skaneateles. She was surrounded by her family.

She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., on Dec. 16, 1942, and spent her adolescent years there before moving to the Syracuse area. She was a graduate of Central High School in Syracuse and began her professional career at the Syracuse Post Standard. She continued her professional life in education at North Syracuse Central Schools and then worked at United Parcel Service. Later, she moved to Florida where she devoted herself to caring for her parents during their golden years. While there, she returned to a career in education and worked at South Seminole Central School in Casselberry, FL.

Beyond her professional life, Jackie lived life to the fullest. She made friends easily and never met a stranger. She also found joy in the simple things: she loved knitting, camping, traveling, cruising, dancing and, most of all, cherished moments with her family. She also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Jackie was a member of the Red Hats Society, Altamonte Springs Women’s Club, Oviedo YMCA, Casselberry Auxiliary Inc. and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 183.

Jackie was predeceased by her son, Thomas George, in 1992; husband, Philip J. in 1996; parents, George and Odile Wood; and sisters, Judith and Barbara; and brother, William.

She is survived by her son, Timothy J.; daughter Tracy L.; beloved granddaughter Khali R.; sister, Theresa Volles; daughter-in-law Debbie; son-in-law Jeff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dewitt. There will be a celebration of life for her in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central New York and/or Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.