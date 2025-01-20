Roy Franklin Powers, 92, passed away on Jan. 14, 2025. Roy was born to Irene and Llew Powers of DeRuyter, N.Y., on July 23, 1932. He graduated from South Otselic High in 1951, then attended Morrisville State in the Auto Technology program.

1953 was a banner year: he graduated from college, married E. Mae Martin from Norwich, N.Y., and then was drafted into the US Army, serving until 1957, including in the Missile/Radar battalion.

Returning to Central New York, working at Jones and Allen Chevrolet in Whitney Point, and then at his uncle’s farm in DeRuyter.

By 1962, Roy and Mae and three young sons and moved to Fabius. Roy ran an Ashland service station in town for some time and went to night school to obtain a teaching certificate as the family had grown by two daughters.

In the1966 school year he worked as a teaching assistant to Robert Ossont at Fabius Central School. He taught auto mechanics and later auto body courses for Cortland-Madison BOCES until taking a position with Fabius Pompey Central School, teaching auto mechanics and welding until his retirement.

Roy and Mae were involved in many antique car clubs which formed lifelong friendships and fun trips during their life together. They led an active church life in the United Methodist and later Fabius Christian Churches. He also served in many capacities on the Fabius Volunteer Fire Department over many years.

Roy taught many young people to build skills in important trades that we all need in life.

No matter where he traveled, he always knew someone, and had the most extraordinary memory and gift of gab!

Roy was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Mae, his brother, Duane Powers, and grandsons Wesley Harridge and Andrew Gosden.

He is survived by his brother, Dale (Lorna) Powers of Bradenton, Fla. Children: Steven (Rosie) Powers, Fabius, N.Y. Donald (Susan) Powers, Loveland, CO. David (Laurie Harridge) Powers, Lafayette, N.Y. Mary (Joe) Chovan, Cazenovia. Gwen Powers, Syracuse. Grandchildren: Craig (Megan) Powers, Fabius, N.Y. Melissa (Mark) Wheatley, Lafayette, NY. Jordan (Tara) Conklin, Syracuse, NY. Jonathan (Paige) Powers, DE. Trevor Gosden, Floral Park, NY. Mercury McGraw, Syracuse, NY. Collin McGraw, Syracuse, N.Y. Shannon McGraw, Weedsport, N.Y. Great-grandchildren: Clint Wheatley, Levi (His birthday buddy!) Wheatley, Christopher Powers, Madison Powers, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in springtime in Fabius.

Smith Funeral Home DeRuyter, has arrangements.