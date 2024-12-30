Virginia Dale Aja, 92, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2024. She was born in Island Pond, VT, on March 4, 1932, the daughter of Timothy C. Dale and Emma Hemmig Dale. Virginia was predeceased by her siblings, Dr. Porter H. Dale, Lawrence Dale and Janet Hirsh.

Virginia’s husband of 69 years, Antonio Aja, Jr., predeceased her in 2021. They were blessed to have a long and loving relationship. Their children value growing up in a household that taught solid values and encouraged family together time.

After graduating from Montpelier High School, Virginia went on to earn her associates degree at Stephens College in Missouri.

After marrying, Tony and Ginny moved to Baldwinsville, where they raised their children. She was employed by Baldwinsville Central School District for most of her career.

When she and Tony retired, they moved to Bradenton, FL, where they lived for 36 years. During summers, they journeyed north to The Thousand Islands in New York. There, they enjoyed boating, hosting friends and family and watching magnificent sunsets together.

Virginia’s hobbies included traveling, golfing, boating and taking walks with her husband. She volunteered at her church and at the Manatee Hospital auxiliary.

Virginia brightened everyone’s day with her wit and her smile. She was known for her baby blue eyes and kind heart.

She was loved by her children who survive her: Warren D. Aja (Lindy) of Bernardston, MA, K. Scott Aja (Rebecca) of University Park, FL, and Judy A. Pittz (Larry) of Clifton Park, N.Y. She cherished her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration of life for Virginia will take place in the spring of 2025. Funeral services and interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Donations in her memory may be made to The American Red Cross.