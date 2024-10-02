Ruth Anne Smyth Reagan, 95, of Marcellus, beloved wife of Hon. Bernard L. Reagan, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 28, 2024. She spent her childhood in Addison, N.Y. Her early life was marked by the loss of her parents. As an only child, and despite these hardships, she found support and encouragement in her mother’s cousin, Alma, who took her in and nurtured her love for books, music, art and writing. She graduated in 1947 from Northside High School in Corning, N.Y.

Ruth Anne’s passion for music led her to Syracuse University, where she earned a degree in music education. A French horn player with the university band and orchestra, she also was a member of the Syracuse Symphony. Upon graduation in June 1951, she was hired by Marcellus Central Schools as an instrumental music teacher, where fate connected her with Mary Alice, the sister of her future husband, Bernard “Bernie” Reagan. Ruth Anne and Bernie were married on Dec. 27, 1952, a marriage of 71 years, and together they raised eight children.

The couple built their home in the village of Marcellus, where Ruth Anne resided for the remainder of her life. A dedicated and talented musician, she served as the organist at St. Francis Xavier Church in Marcellus for 49 years, and a substitute organist in other area churches. Beyond her contributions to the church, Ruth Anne shared her love of music by teaching piano lessons from her home and being the accompanist for the Marcellus Community Chorale.

Ruth Anne was a multi-talented individual and earned a reputation as a prolific artist. She created hundreds of portraits of both children and adults. She returned to school and earned a second degree; a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Syracuse University in 1981. In addition to exhibiting her artwork throughout Central New York, Ruth Anne was a former president of the Marcellus/Skaneateles Art Guild. A writer, a composer and an avid reader, she traveled the world with her husband. She was a wonderful writer. Her published works include her memoir “The Changing Light of Time” and her poetry collection, “Seasons of Life” as well as essays in Bluff and Vine: A Literary Review. Her creativity, passion and dedication to her family and community will be remembered by all who knew her.

Ruth Anne is survived by her husband, Hon. Bernard L. Reagan; her children Larry Reagan of Sun City West, AZ, Patrick Reagan of Marcellus, Dr. Brian Reagan of Cooperstown, Daniel Reagan of Marcellus, Rosemary Vulcano (Tom) of Marcellus, Tim Reagan PhD (Lisa) of Silver Spring, MD, Mary Dailey (Pat) of Marcellus and Eileen Driscoll of Syracuse. Ruth Anne was a proud grandparent of Sarah Vulcano, Shannon Burry (Jason), Samantha Stiles (Andy), Annie, Laura and Thomas Dailey, and Patrick, Molly and Emma Driscoll, and Tessa Reagan; four great-grandchildren Beau, Emmett and Mack Burry, and Cooper Rose Stiles; and also, several nieces and nephews. Her legacy of family, music, art, and love will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shereece, Ruth Anne’s long-term caregiver, who became a dear friend to her in her final years and to Brenda, Julianna, and Anne for their kindness, support and care.

Calling hours were 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in St. Francis Xavier Church, One West Main Street, Marcellus. The Rite of Committal and burial followed at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Marcellus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple Street, Marcellus, NY 13108.