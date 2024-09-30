Ann Marie Frost, 89, of Cazenovia, formerly of LaFayette, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Ann was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Ogdensburg to Edward and Ethyl Spilman and was a graduate of Morristown Central High School, Class of 1952.

She had been employed with the General Electric Company before her marriage to Allen Frost and spent most of her life as a homemaker creating a loving home for her husband and children. Ann was a former communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in LaFayette where she served as a faith formation teacher.

She was an integral part of the LaFayette Apple Festival and saw it as a venue to raise funds for St. Joseph’s Church.

Ann was a skilled baker and supplied the festival with hundreds of apple pies over the years to benefit the church. She was well known as the baker for the Brae Loch Inn where many of the guests were delighted to feast on her delicious scones and cinnamon rolls. Ann was a communicant of St. James Church in Cazenovia.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Marie) Frost of Wynantskill, N.Y., Eric (Wynn) Frost of Hilton Head, SC, Scott (Hollis Rotella) Frost of Malone, N.Y., Allen (Sharon) Frost, Jr. of Syracuse, Robert (Karen) Frost of Cazenovia and Valerie (James) Barr of Cazenovia; her brother, John (Barbara) Spilman of Vero Beach, FL; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 24 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Allen Frost and by her brothers, Edward, James and Stephen Spilman.

Ann’s family would like to thank the staff at Crouse Community Center for the compassionate care provided to their mother during her recent illness, it was sincerely appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Calling hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Crouse Community Center Activities Department, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Frost family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.