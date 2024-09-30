CENTRAL NEW YORK – Game after game, the Cazenovia field hockey’s dilemma is the same – just trying to generate opportunities and put a scare into the opposing defense.

The Lakers’ first six games included five defeats, four of them shutouts, a trend that continued last Monday against visiting Whitesboro, who prevailed by a 4-0 margin.

All through the first three periods, Whitesboro built up its winning margin led by Addison Cook, who had two goals and one assist as Gianna Ross and Brianna McKeever also found the net, Ava Thorngren and Savannah Ferguson getting assists.

Still at home Wednesday to face Port Byron/Union Springs, the exact same thing happened, at least in terms of a score with Cazenovia taking another 4-0 defeat.

Once it got on the scoreboard in the first quarter the Panthers controlled the contest, and didn’t let up until Ella Jorgensen had picked up a thee-goal hat trick.

This, along with Cameryn Brundage’s goal and Raelee McDowell’s pair of assists, helped Port Byron/Union Springs pull clear, dropping the Lakers’ overall record to 1-6.

Then, in Friday’s game at Cortland, Cazenovia had a long-awaited breakout performance, taking out a month’s worth of frustration on the Purple Tigers while recording a 5-0 victory.

In the first quarter alone the Lakers went in front 3-0, later tacking on single tallies in the second and fourth periods as Eliza Huftalen earned her first two goals of the season.

Hayden Bubble picked up a pair of assists, with single goals going to Sidney Thompson, Alayna Berson and Carlysle Ducey as Cazenovia looked ahead to three more games this week in a four-day stretch against Cato-Meridian, Weedsport and Oneida, all on the Upper Turf Field.