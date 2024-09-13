Lita C. Rodman, 96, of Manlius, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, surrounded by family.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 -6 p.m. at Eastern Hills Bible Church. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Eastern Hills Bible Church, 8277 Cazenovia Road, Manlius, NY 13104.

Lita was a loving wife to Harold Rodman and devoted mother to Jon Rodman, Nelson (Carla) Rodman, and Crista (Dan) Retz. Lita had eight grandchildren. She was a member of Eastern Hills Bible Church, Spade and Trowel Garden Club, Packard Club, Norwegian Club, Rose Society, Geneseo and Syracuse University Alumni. Lita was an elementary school librarian at Bolivar Road Elementary School in Chittenango.

If you were to visit her, you would find Lita in her garden, carefully tending to her beautiful flowers and vegetables. With her proud Danish heritage, she spent a lot of time cooking and baking Danish dishes and sweets to share with family. A family favorite was aebleskivers with her homemade jam as filling. Holidays were all day events with festive decorations and a giant home cooked meal to share with family and friends.

Lita loved knitting, playing piano, reading, skiing, hiking and was always learning something new. She spoke German, Russian, Norwegian and Danish. Lita will be remembered by family and friends as a compassionate, independent, strong and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Lita was predeceased by her brother Ron Nelson, sister Joyce Nelson, parents Luella Christensen and Henry Nelson.

