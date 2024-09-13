McClurg announces Daisies and Design Night

McClurg Remodeling has announced its upcoming Daisies and Design Night, a pop-up event taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crazy Daisies located at 4693 Kasson Road, Syracuse.

This event offers a blend of home design inspiration, community connection, with delicious food options in the cozy atmosphere of one of Syracuse’s favorite local spots.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore McClurg’s concept and design boards, meet with experienced project consultants, and gain insight into how to bring their home renovation visions to life.

Whether you’re considering a small update or a complete renovation, McClurg’s team will be available to answer questions, share ideas, and offer free consultations.

Crazy Daisies, a popular greenhouse and café known for its locally sourced ingredients, will be offering their renowned from-scratch menu.

Guests can indulge in small plates, sandwiches, salads, pizza, and a variety of fall-inspired drinks. With a commitment to supporting local farms and businesses, Crazy Daisies features products from partners like Delaney Farms, Dutch Hill Maple, and Food & Ferments.

The event is family-friendly, with activities for children at the McClurg Building Corner, where kids can design and create their own imaginative projects. Additional fun includes cornhole games and exciting raffle prizes for all attendees.

“This event is a great way for us to connect with the community, share design inspiration, and offer practical solutions for home renovations,” said Maggie Hartnett, public relations coordinator at McClurg Remodeling. “We’re thrilled to partner with Crazy Daisies, a local favorite, to provide a welcoming and creative environment for everyone to enjoy.”

If you go

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 4 to 8 p.m.

Crazy Daisies, 4693 Kasson Road, Syracuse

Home design boards, consultations, McClurg Building Corner for kids, cornhole, raffle prizes, and locally sourced food and drinks

Free to attend, menu prices listed

For more information about the event or to schedule a consultation, please visit McClurgTeam.com or text 315-447-0453