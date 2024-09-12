Margaret “Margie” Price Sunderman, 72, of Cazenovia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. She was born Oct. 24, 1951 in West Chester, PA to Harrie B. Price III and Alice W. Price. Margie grew up in Moorestown, N.J., and spent summers at her family’s boys camp, Flying Moose Lodge, on Craig Pond in East Orland, ME. She was a graduate of Moorestown Friends School in 1970 and Cazenovia College in 1972. She was the office manager for her husband’s family business, Sunderman’s Plumbing and Heating, and later Gary’s Electric and Plumbing.

In 1992, Margie and Gary moved to Long Lake, N.Y. In 2002, they moved to Bradenton, FL, where she was employed as a clerk with the Sarasota County Court System.

They retired and returned to Cazenovia in 2015. Margie was a very caring person and loved to talk about her family and her extended family. She was very talented and enjoyed sewing, needlework, quilting and knitting. Margie gifted many of her creations to her family and friends for special occasions as well as donating 100s of knitted hats to charity.

Margie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; her daughters, Jennie (Ben) Stowell and Erin (Chuck Rose) Sunderman both of Cazenovia; her beloved grandchildren, Joey and Sophie Diana; her brother, Chris (Shelly) Price of Bar Harbor, Maine; her brother-in-law, Mark (Jan) Sunderman of Chittenango; brother-in-law, Tom Parker of Gwynedd, PA; sister-in-law, Holly Price of Farmington, ME; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Polly Price, her brother, Harrie B. Price IV and brother-in-law Bud Sunderman.

A private family service will be held. Contributions in Margie’s memory may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 or online at helpfightra.org. Condolences for the Sunderman family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.