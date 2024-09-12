CAMILLUS – It didn’t take long – just one meet, in fact – for the Baldwinsville boys cross country team to stake a strong claim to the top spot in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division.

The Bees made its way to Camllus Middle School Wednesday for its SCAC Metro opening meet, and promptly earned victories over both Fayetteville-Manlius 23-38 and host West Genesee 15-47.

Jacob Guelli led B’ville, his time of 17 minutes, 51.6 seconds beating everyone except F-M’s Will Ditre, who pulled away for the individual title in 16:56.2, nearly a full minute ahead of the field.

Liam McOmber finished third overall in 18:04.2, with Wyatt Decker getting to fifth place in 18:17.5 and Logan Bolton sixth 18:18.5. Ben Forman (18:37.6), Dominio Dottolo (18:44.2) and London Premo (18:54.7) earned the eighth through 10th spots, adding further depth.

As for the B’ville girls, it easily defeated West Genesee 17-41, but could not keep up with F-M in a 23-32 defeat fueled mostly by the Hornets’ 1-2 finish as Izzie Sullivan’s 19:02.3 was well clear of Jordan Giannetti’s 19:56.5.

Kamryn Barton was behind them, finishing third in 20:23.3 to lead the Bees, while freshman Maddie Donhauser moved up to fifth place in 20:40.4 and Yolanda Wei was sixth in 20:51 flat.

Ella DeFio got ninth place in 21:20.4 and Isabella Arria finished 12th in 22:20.8, with Mariah LeGrow 15th in 22:43.7 and Makayla Fowler (23:54.5) also in the top 20.

Another big week awaits B’ville, who hosts on Sept. 21 its 72nd annual invitational meet that gets underway with the alumni race at 9:15 a.m. with large and small-school division races to follow, all this after a Wednesday meet at Oneida Shores where the boys and girls Bees clash with Cicero-North Syracuse.