The family of France Verley, of Cazenovia, wishes to share their joy in the rebirth of their mother to eternal life on Aug. 29, 2024. France Renée Marie Louise was born in Prague, Czech Republic, of French parents, René and Renée Bouffard, on the feast of the Epiphany, 1926. She was the eldest of 12 children and since the death of her parents in 1980, has been the beloved matriarch of this vast family, which numbers over 500 descendants.

At the beginning of WWII, France’s parents returned to France, where at the end of the war, she met a dashing young architect, Alain Verley. They married in 1945 and, with their firstborn in tow, left for a grand U.S. adventure. After time spent in Lincoln, Nebraska and Syracuse, they settled in Cazenovia in 1964.

France is survived by her nine children, their spouses, 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren: Christine Redmond; Didier (Sharon) Verley; Thierry (BetheAnne) DeLuca-Verley; Eric (Mirielle) Verley; Daphné Verley (Christophe Reboul-Salze); Cyril DeLuca-Verley (Michele); Thérèse Verley Strodel (Joseph Strodel, Jr.); Marie Bénédicte Verley (Anurag Spatzenegger); and Elizabeth Godwin (Frank Shaw). Her siblings and their spouses, all of whom reside in France: + Christiane (+ Claude) Reboul-Salze; Marguerite (+ Leopold) Caux; + Alain (Agnès) Bouffard; Anne (+ Robert) Fournier-Montgieux; + Odile (+ Daniel) Verley; Denise (Pierre) Crosille; Henri (Marie Thérèse) Bouffard; Philippe (Armelle) Bouffard; Loïc (Marie France) Bouffard; François (+ Marie France) Bouffard; and Noël (Brigitte) Bouffard.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at St. James Church in Cazenovia. The mass can be viewed online at youtube.com/@st.jameschurchcazenoviany2292. A private burial will be held at Mount Savior Monastery.

France and Alain were oblates, or lay members of the Benedictine Order.

In lieu of flowers, many thanks for kindly making a donation to the Mustard Seed, c/o St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or online at stjamescaz.org/our-ministries/outreach/.

Condolences for the Verley family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.