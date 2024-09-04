John William Medbury of Worcester, MA, formerly of Cazenovia, died on Sept. 21, 2023, after a long illness.

John was born on Jan. 16, 1950. He was the oldest son of Vincent and Mary Medbury. He was the husband of Linda Cavaioli.

John had six siblings. He graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1968. Then he enlisted in the Navy, served as petty officer second class store keeper from 1971-1975. He was honorably discharged.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Denver University. Continuing his education, he earned a Master of Science in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

John was a professional firm manager for his entire career, culminating in a 13 year tenure as director of administration for the Bowditch & Dewey Law Farm in Worcester, MA. He was also a professor of law office management at Anna Maria College in Paxton.

John loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and mountain climbing throughout the United States.

He loved to travel, meeting new people in and out of the U.S.

Throughout his life, John was devoted to the Boy Scouts, joining Troop 18 in Cazenovia, and was a leader and friend to all the young people he met. He was elected to the Order of the Arrow and was an Eagle Scout.

John came from a large immediate and extended family in Upstate New York. He raised a family of his own, with five children and 10 grandchildren.

John was deeply involved in the Worcester community, where he lived for 38 years. He was active as a professional member of the community whre he lived.

In the midst of these many commitments and challenges he always remained calm and pleasant. He supported and encouraged all he met.

In addition to his wife Linda, he was survived by his daughter Kyla (husband Shane Davis) and his son Evan (wife Missy), a daughter Jennifer Fields (husband Anthony) and his sons Paul and Ben as well as 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Margaret Waldeck, Susan Escobedo-Villaluazo, Roth Medbury, Ann Barrows and Jeanne Medbury Connely. He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Mary, and his brother, Charles.

There will be a celebration of life in his honor at the American Legion Post 88 in Cazenovia on Sept. 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome.

If you would like to make a donation in his name, please donate to Troop 18 of Cazenovia or CAVAC.