Thomas Edward Walters, 86, of Cazenovia passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.

Tom was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Syracuse to Edward R. and Margaret V. Walters and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1955. He had been employed as a driver and trainer for harness racing at Vernon Downs for several years. Tom retired as the manager from the Decker Motor Car Company in 2002 after several years in the automobile sales industry. He was also an employee at Win Gurney Pontiac for a period of time.

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed training bird dogs, hunting and fishing. He taught his grandsons how to be skilled hunters and sharing memories with them was a special part of his life. If he wasn’t working, hunting or at the track, you might find him at his favorite poker table.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (Goodfellow) Walters of Cazenovia; his three daughters, Michele Riedl, Heather Szlamczynski and Susan (Tim) Marshall all of New Woodstock; two brothers, Edward (Janice) Walters of DeRuyter and Dean (Joy) Walters of Fayetteville; 10 grandchildren, Brad O’Brien of Florida, Joseph Szlamczynski of Syracuse, Ryan (Lizzie) Marshall of New Woodstock, Alex (Cassie) Szlamczynski of South Carolina, Shali (Rob) Ashlaw of Long Island, Cory (Amber) Marshall of New Woodstock, Nicholas (Angela) Szlamczynski of Ohio, Kayla (Chris) O’Brien of Lincklaen, Shawn Szlamczynski of Nelson and Riley Fitzsimmons of New Woodstock; four great grandchildren, Kinley and Colby Ashlaw of Long Island and Sophie and Bowen Szlamczynski of South Carolina; his niece, Darlene Norris of Cazenovia and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Edward R. and Margaret V. Walters.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to Pheasants Forever, Inc., 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, MN 55110 or online at pheasantsforever.org or to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 Broad Street, Hamilton, NY 13346 or online at communitymemorial.org/foundation. Condolences for the Walters family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.