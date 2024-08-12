EAST SYRACUSE — This week’s concert under the Ellis Field Park gazebo in East Syracuse will feature music from local folk-rock singer-songwriter Peg Newell. It goes from 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The event in the park at 500 McCool Ave. will also include a clambake. Littleneck clams will be 10 for $6, corncobs will be $1 each, a serving of salt potatoes will be $2, burgers will be $2 with an extra dollar added if you want cheese put on it, and sausages will be $2 each. Hot dogs will be given out for free.