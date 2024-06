Congratulations to Lee and Peggy Bennett of Skaneateles, who were joined in marriage June 29, 1974. A celebration with friends and family will take place June 30 at Elderberry Pong. Their three children and spouses and four grandchildren will be on hand to honor and enjoy them. Capping the celebration will be a week-long family reunion on Skaneateles Lake. Happy anniversary, Peg and Lee. We love you.