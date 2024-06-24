E. Clyde Ohl, 94, of Camillus, educator and community volunteer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Born in Lock Haven, PA, to Ruth and Charles Ohl, he graduated from Lock Haven High School before joining the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1949 to 1952. Clyde later attended Lock Haven University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. In 1954, he moved to Syracuse to pursue a master’s degree in geography at Syracuse University.

Clyde began his career in education at West Genesee High School in 1955. He spent over 30 years working first as a teacher, then as the principal before retiring in 1986. Teaching was Clyde’s true passion, and he cherished the ongoing connections with many former students, some of whom were inspired to follow in his footsteps and become teachers themselves.

Clyde had a long and distinguished history of public service. He served as mayor of the village of Camillus, Camillus Town Supervisor, and was a three-term Onondaga County legislator. Clyde also contributed to numerous boards of volunteer organizations, including the Greater Syracuse Economic Growth Council, Onondaga Lake Citizens Advisory Committee, Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District, CNY Planning and Development Board, as well as over 40 years of service to the Camillus Erie Canal Park, where an exercise trail bears his name. A devoted member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church, he also found joy in skiing, golfing, and he never missed an opportunity to take his grandchildren out for ice cream.

Clyde was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, the former Ann Smouse; parents, Charles and Ruth; and brother, Donald.

Surviving are his daughter, Debra (Ira Coleman) Hurley of Skaneateles; son, David (Barbara) of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Connor Hurley of New York City, Rachel (John Thomas) Hurley Kearney of Boston, MA, and Dylan (Sara) Ohl of Lakeland, FL; and two great-granddaughters, Sofia and Addison Ohl.

Clyde will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the community and his profound love for his family. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Clyde’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff at The Nottingham in Skilled Nursing for their exceptional care and compassion throughout his stay.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A service will follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209, or at www.foodbankcny.org; or to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7116, or at plannedparenthood.org.

