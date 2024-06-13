Inez Rhodes Huftalen, 102, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 5, 2024, at Carolina Village in Hendersonville, NC.

She was predeceased by her parents Ervin and Bertha Rhodes, sisters Genevieve and Carolyn, brother Richard, and her loving husband of 69 years, James Huftalen.

Inez and Jim were high school sweethearts from Franklin, N.Y. They raised their family first in Syracuse before settling in Cazenovia.

A lifelong educator, Inez taught elementary school in Meridale, Walden, Geneva and Cazenovia, and was the founder and director of a thriving Montessori school in Cazenovia.

In her retirement, Inez was an ace bridge player, and loved to read, knit, play piano and spend time with her extensive family.

She is survived by her six children, Jean Holmberg (Paul) of Moore, SC, James Huftalen (Veronica) of Cazenovia, David Huftalen (Kathleen) of Orlean, VA, Judith Wolfe (Kevin) of Syracuse, Richard Huftalen (Cindy) of Chicago, IL, and Susan Yaguda (Mark) of Charlotte, NC.

She leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The Huftalen family is especially grateful for the loving and compassionate care Inez received in the last few years at Carolina Village. A burial and celebration of life will take place in Franklin, N.Y., later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Inez’s memory to the Four Seasons Foundation, 211 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792.