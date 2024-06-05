Thaddeus Joseph Astemborski passed away at the age of 92 in Canandaigua, N.Y. He was born on Oct. 13, 1931 in Schenectady New York.

​He is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Stanislawa (Dobies) Astemborski and brothers Anthony and Chester.

Growing up in Schenectady, N.Y., Ted attended Mount Pleasant High school with his brothers. While there he took technical classes with the idea of following in his brother’s foot steps to become a machinist at General Electric. After high school graduation, Ted started working at General Electric where GE engineers mentored Ted and encouraged him to continue his education. Ted enrolled in electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following graduation Ted remained with GE, initially working in nuclear power in Washington state. Eventually his career led him to Syracuse where he continued to work in various capacities within the company until his retirement in 1994.

While at GE, Ted met the love of his life Pat Lougnot who also worked at GE. On Feb. 13, 1959, the two married and, soon after, the couple moved to Skaneateles where they started their family on Winding Way. Ted had a long-standing dream of being able to own a house where each of his children had their own room. In pursuit of that, he purchased a lot on Hencoop Road and oversaw the construction of a new home for the family. The property eventually came to include a tool shed, barn, which housed the family’s horses, gardens and pool. The outdoor buildings, like the house, were built by Ted.

Ted was a lifelong Catholic whose faith was a foundation for how he lived his life. He was an active member in the parishes he belonged to. Summers you could find him at the annual St. Ann’s BBQ, cooking up the “firehouse chicken.” He, along with his wife Pat, were founding members of SAVES and Ted continued to serve the community as a volunteer for decades. He was also a member of the Skaneateles Fire Department for 50 years where he served as the treasurer for several years. As a member of the Skaneateles Town Board, he was instrumental in developing the town’s recreation center. In 2011 Ted was honored to receive Citizen of the Year for his lifelong volunteerism in Skaneateles. His other interests included biking which included an annual trip around the lake well into his 70s, building projects around the house, skiing, camping, helping neighbors and reading.

He is survived by his wife Pat, his daughters, Jacquie Astemborski of Westminster, Md, Kathy McLiverty of Quechee Vt, Doreen Cameron of Belmont, MA, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles on June 27 at 10 a.m. followed by interment.

Ted loved his home and enjoyed hosting friends and family on the back deck. Please feel free to remember him by wearing your favorite summer in Skaneateles attire.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Skaneateles Fire Department or SAVES.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.