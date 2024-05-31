Chip Duger, 59, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2024.

Born Lynus M. Duger, II, on Oct. 25, 1964, he was the son of Lynus M. and Annette (Durgee) Duger. Chip graduated from Baldwinsville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Elmira College. He was united in marriage to Charis Ames on Nov. 11, 2000 (11/11). They shared a special bond of love, devotion and friendship.

Chip was the regional sales manager at Ehrlich in East Syracuse.

His ability to make friends, have fun and bring positive energy to a room is legendary. He was deeply intelligent, thoughtful and loyal to his family and friends. He laughed and smiled often, even in the toughest times.

He was an avid sports fan who spent many years playing volleyball and hoping for a win from Syracuse University and the Washington Redskins. If you didn’t see Chip cheering on his favorite teams, he was probably at camp listening to music or on a float.

He was the favorite uncle of many. He was a brother who cherished his little sister. His dog Darby, cats Phoebe and Tilly, had his heart. His love was great for his “Cha Cha,” who he lovingly referred to as his bride. He worked hard, played hard and loved hard. He showed us what living life to the fullest looked like. It didn’t matter who you were you could always count on a few things: a detailed story or two, entertaining festivities and the kind of friend you never forget.

Chip will be missed by his loving wife, Charis; his sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Sean Durkin and his nephew Nathan; in-law, Mary Jo Ames; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chris and Karen Ames, Bob and Chrissy Ames, Laura Langling and Jody Ames; he was Uncle Chip to an abundance of nieces and nephews; and a good friend to all. He was predeceased by his parents Lynus and Annette and his dog Brady.

Calling hours were held Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 4-8 p.m. at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Falardeau Funeral Home. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization close to Chip’s heart, FEAT of CNY(Families FIRST.)