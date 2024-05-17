At the tender age of 10 Jake Steigerwald penned an essay for a Mother’s Day contest run by the Syracuse Herald American. Small wonder that with the subject he had to work with, the work easily took first prize. Already a loving mother of six, the kind, supportive and sensible manner that marked Patsy’s entire life was recognized not for the first, or last, time.

Patsy was born to second generation Irish Americans and loved being 100% Irish! Patsy’s father, Ned White, traveled for work and was living in Detroit, MI, when Patsy was born. Patsy’s mother, Loretto Heffernan White, missed her family back in Cazenovia, and when Patsy was 9, they moved back to stay.

Patsy met Frank Steigerwald after he returned from the Korean War. Patsy and Frank married in 1958 and had twins a year later, Amy and Jake. They went on to have eight children in 11 years. The children were raised in Cazenovia in a wonderful home that holds cherished memories for both family and friends. Patsy was admired as a loving mother to all eight children, a loving wife and a loving friend and neighbor to many, being kind to everyone she met.

Patsy was always active – in body, mind and spirit. An avid reader and a splendid gardener (famous for her sweet peas and strawberries), she found time for knitting and made a hand-sewn quilt for each of her grandchildren. She volunteered her time with countless hours teaching Sunday School, caring for the sick and winning the lifetime achievement award as World’s Best Hockey Mom.

Patsy and Frank moved from Cazenovia to Massachusetts in 2011 to be close to four of their eight children. Following Frank’s passing in 2015, Patsy struggled valiantly with health issues. Her mind remained keen and alert, and maintained close connections with her family and friends. Patsy’s desire was to stay in her home until she passed. All eight of her children from across the country were able to each spend time with her in her final weeks. Patsy passed peacefully in her sleep in the earlier hours May 12, 2024, Mother’s Day, with her youngest son, Mark, by her side.

Patricia Anne Steigerwald was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Amy Martz, Jake and Lori Steigerwald, Sarah and Jack Audet, Mary Beth and Afshin Moshrefi, Matthew and Eleanor Steigerwald, Joseph and Sheila Steigerwald, Luke and Kate Steigerwald, and Mark and Melissa Steigerwald; her grandchildren: Robert and Benjamin Halpin, Sean and Kristen Steigerwald, Teresa and Christopher Audet, Taraneh and Maryam Moshrefi, Lily Steigerwald, Nicole, Jessica, Ian and Noah Steigerwald, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Samuel Steigerwald, and Conner and Kyle Steigerwald; and her 12 great-grandchildren with another three on the way.