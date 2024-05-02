Kristine Ellen Freyleue Collins, 70, of Providence, RI, passed away on April 1, 2024, after an extended illness. Kris grew up in Baldwinsville and graduated from Baker High School in 1972. Kris graduated from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She attained her juris doctor from University of Pennsylvania School of Law in 1985. While a student at Penn Law, Kristine, a soprano with extensive musical training, joined the University of Pennsylvania Law School Light Opera Company, and performed the lead in the company’s 1984 production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe. Kristine practiced law in Philadelphia, Providence and Boston.

Kristine is survived by her beloved daughter Abbie Thistle (Mark), granddaughter Theia Ellen Thistle and grandson Rowan Douglas Thistle, all of East Providence, RI. She is also survived by her younger sister, Donna Freyleue (Vickie) of Baldwinsville, and her nephews, Jeremy, Joshua, Erik, Kai, Seneca, Christopher and nieces Amanda and Natalie. Kristine was predeceased by her husband Doug Collins, her parents Donald Freyleue and Dorothy Freyleue Rose, and her sisters Diane Freyleue Whiting and Laura Freyleue Persechino.

Kristine will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a woman of extraordinary intellectual gifts, with deeply held convictions that she never hesitated to express with great force and eloquence. She had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. She was also a loving mother and grandmother who loved her whole, vast extended family, as well as her many dear and loyal friends who will miss her greatly.