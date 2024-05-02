After 93 years of living a beautiful life, Alan Notarpole “Senior” went to his heavenly home on April 30, 2024.

Married for 72 years to the love of his life, Marilyn, he leaves a legacy of five children who gave him 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

His family was what he enjoyed most in life. Golf cart rides down to the lakeside with the grandchildren was one of his greatest pleasures. And then there was his love of golf. One of his best days was the “hole in one” at Skaneateles Country Club. When he went to the Clubhouse to report this, someone joked and said, “who was with you – we need evidence.”

In walked Rev. Peter Major, his golf partner. There was no more credible witness than Fr. Peter Major. He had a rewarding career as a Federal Bank Examiner and after retirement, he took on the position as interim President at Skaneateles Savings Bank and served on the Board of Directors at Solvay Bank for many years. He was a man of faith and a Parishioner at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles since 1973.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter Kathy (Dave) Schilling, son Edward (Jill) Notarpole, daughter Nancy Roche, son Joseph Notarpole and son Thomas (Melody) Notarpole; 13 grandchildren – Melissa Collins and Mark Roche, Matt and Chloe Schilling, Natalie Hart and Nick Notarpole, Ryan, Kaytee and Paige Notarpole, Tom, Alan and Adam Notarpole and Jennie Robleno; 16 great-grandchildren – Christopher and Connor, Noele and Quinn, Alice, Atticus and Jayce, Maclin and Rigby, Corabella, Michael and Salaya, Marilyn, Thomas and George – and baby Emma.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles, burial is private with a reception at the parish center immediately following the service.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.